What happened yesterday

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has declined towards the first downside target at 10800 (printed a low of 10804) before spiking up towards the 11200 daily pivotal.

Key elements

Despite yesterday’s price reversal from the 10800 level, price action still remains below the trendline resistance (in pink) joining the highs since 22 May 2015 at 11200.

The hourly RSI oscillator has reacted off its overbought region and trendline resistance which suggests limited upside potential.

The 11200 resistance also corresponds closely with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent down move from 11 June 2015 high to 16 June 2015 low.

Key levels

Pivot (key resistance): 11200

Support: 11085, 10800 & 10680/10600

Next resistance: 11470 (weekly pivot)

Concluson

The Index remains below the 11200 daily pivotal support but it needs to break below 11085 in order for the bearish tone to resurface for a potential push down to retest the 10800 level.

However, a clear break above 11200 is likely to invalidate the expected bearish scenario for a further squeeze up to test the 11470 weekly pivotal resistance.

