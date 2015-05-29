(Click to enlarge chart)

Key levels

Pivot (key resistance): 11616

Support: 11380

Next resistance: 11890

Update

With reference to our earlier daily outlook (click link here), the German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has invalidated the expected push up scenario through the break of the 11600 former support.

Now as long as the 11616 pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to shape a further decline towards 11380 which is the pull-back of the former descending channel breakout (in dotted red) and trendline support (in dark blue) joining the lows of 07 May 2015 and 14 may 2015.

