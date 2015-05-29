(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has traded sideways above the 11600 weekly pivotal support.

Key elements

The Index tested and continued to hold above the 11600 weekly pivotal support (please click on this link for more details as per highlighted in our latest weekly outlook).

The intermediate resistance remains at 11890 that is capping the Index since 19 May 2015.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator is dipping back into the oversold region.

The next support will be at 11380 which is the pull-back of the former descending channel breakout (in dotted red) and trendline support (in dark blue) joining the lows of 07 May 2015 and 14 may 2015.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 11600

Resistance: 11890 & 12050/12120

Next support: 11380

Conclusion

As long as the 11600 pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to shape a push up to retest the 11890 intermediate resistance

On the other hand, a break below 11600 is likely to invalidate our weekly bullish scenario for a decline to target the next support at 11380 in the first instance.

