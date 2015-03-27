(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has plummeted lower and almost hit the expected target of 11600 (printed a low of 11619 seen yesterday, 26 March 2015) before reversing up in the overnight session.

Please click on this link for more details on our previous updated daily outlook.

Key elements

The pull-back resistance of the former ascending channel (in dotted blue) and trendline resistance joining the highs since 16 March 2015 coincide at the 11970 level.

The 11970 resistance also confluences with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from 16 March 2015 high to 26 March 2015 low.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has exited from its overbought region and flashed a bearish divergence signal.

Key levels

Intermediate resistance: 11970

Pivot (key resistance): 12085

Support: 11600/11500

Next resistance: 12340

Conclusion

As long as the 12085 daily pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to see another downl leg to test the 11600/11500 support region before a possible continuation of the intermediate term bullish trend (based on the Elliot Wave principle).

On the other hand, a clearance above 12085 may invalidate the short-term bearish expectation to see the continuation of the bullish trend to target the next resistance at 12340.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.