(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has pushed up higher and retreated off the 11515 intermediate […]


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 26, 2015 1:04 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

DAX (daily)_26 June 2015

DAX (1 hour)_26 June 2015(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has pushed up higher and retreated off the 11515 intermediate resistance as expected.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

  • Yesterday’s price action has formed another daily bearish candlestick pattern called ‘Shooting Star” right below the 11620 significant resistance which is derived from the trendline resistance joining the highs since 13 April 2015, 50% Fibonacci retracement of the down move from 13 April 2015 high to 16 June 2015 low and 1.236 Fibonacci projection (see daily & 1 hour charts).
  • Price action has staged a retreat off the pull-back resistance of the former short-term trendline support (in dotted red) at 11535 (see 1 hour chart).
  • The hourly RSI oscillator remains bearish below its trendline resistance (see 1 hour chart).
  • The next short-term support is at 11300/11200 which is close to the pull-back support of the former short-term trendline resistance (in dotted green) and the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the recent up move from 18 June 2015 low to 23 June 2015 high (see 1 hour chart).

Key levels

Intermediate resistance: 11535

Pivot (key resistance): 11620

Support: 11300/11200

Next resistance: 12050/12150

Conclusion

The short-term bearish bias remains intact for the Index below the 11535/11620 resistance zone for a potential push down to target 11300/11200 next.

On the other hand, a clear break above 11620 is likely to invalidate any medium term bearish/consolidation phase to see the continuation of the long-term bullish trend to target 12050/12150 in the first instance.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

