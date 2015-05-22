(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has continued to inch higher above the 11730 daily pivotal support as expected.

Key elements

The Index has started to involve within a short-term ascending channel (in dark blue) in place since 14 May 2015.

The upper (resistance) and lower(support) of the short-term ascending channel stands at 12050/12120 and 11730 respectively.

12050/12120 remains the short-term significant resistance which also corresponds with the 1.1618 Fibonacci projection from 07 May 2015 low to 14 May 2015 low.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has exited from the oversold region and still has some room for further upside before reaching its extreme overbought level.

The pull-back support of the former descending channel (in dotted red) breakout is at 11570.

Key levels

Intermediate support: 11810

Pivot (key support): 11730

Resistance: 12050/12150

Next support: 11640/11570

Conclusion

Maintain bullish stance for the Index, holding above 11810/11730 for a potential push up towards 12050/12150.

However, a break below the 11730 daily pivotal support is likely to damage the bullish tone for a slide towards the pull-back support of the former ascending channel breakout at 11640/11570.

