(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has traded sideways below the 12020/12035 intermediate resistance. Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

The lower boundary of the intermediate term ascending channel stands at 11710/11600 which also corresponds closely to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from 10 March 2015 low to 17 March 2015 high.

The 12020/12035 resistance also corresponds closely with the 50% Fibonacci retracement from 17 March 2015 high to 18 March 2015 low.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has almost reached the extreme overbought level.

Key levels

Pivot (key resistance): 12020/12035

Support: 11710/11600

Next resistance: 12220 & 12340

Conclusion

Based on the current short-term technical elements, we have decided to adjust the daily pivotal resistance to 12020/12035 for a potential decline towards 11710/11600 support zone.

On the other hand, a clearance above 12035 is likely to invalidate the setback scenario to see the continuation of the intermediate bullish trend to target 12220 before 12340.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.