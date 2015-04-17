dax daily outlook for fri 17 apr bearish below 1211012190 for further potential downleg 483732015

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has tumbled and broke below the 12080 weekly pivotal support. […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 17, 2015 12:42 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

DAX (daily)_17 Apr 2015

DAX (1 hour)_17 Apr 2015(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has tumbled and broke below the 12080 weekly pivotal support. Yesterday’s price action has invalidated the medium term bullish trend in place since 07 January 2015 low for the DAX.

Key elements

  • Price action has broken below the former medium term ascending channel (in dotted blue) in place since 07 January 2015 and 20-day Moving Average (in red) now turns pull-back resistance at 12190 (see daily chart).
  • The 50-day Moving Average (in dark blue) is now coming to support the Index at 11800 (see daily chart).
  • The pull-back support of the former long-term ascending channel bullish breakout (in orange) stands at 11600/11500 (see daily chart).
  • The intermediate resistance at 12110 also corresponds with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from 15 April 2015 high to 16 April 2015 low (see 1 hour chart).
  • The hourly RSI oscillator remains bearish below its resistances (see 1 hour chart).

Key levels

Intermediate resistance: 12110

Pivot (key resistance): 12190

Support: 11870/11800

Next resistance: 12400

Conclusion

Technical elements have turned bearish. Any potential short term rebound should be capped below the 12110/12190 resistance zone before another potential downleg occurs to target the 11870/11800 support.

On the other hand, a break above the 12190 daily pivotal resistance is likely to negate the bearish tone for a squeeze up to retest the 13 April 2015 swing high at 12400.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only.  It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.

Economic Calendar

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.