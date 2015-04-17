(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has tumbled and broke below the 12080 weekly pivotal support. Yesterday’s price action has invalidated the medium term bullish trend in place since 07 January 2015 low for the DAX.

Key elements

Price action has broken below the former medium term ascending channel (in dotted blue) in place since 07 January 2015 and 20-day Moving Average (in red) now turns pull-back resistance at 12190 (see daily chart).

The 50-day Moving Average (in dark blue) is now coming to support the Index at 11800 (see daily chart).

The pull-back support of the former long-term ascending channel bullish breakout (in orange) stands at 11600/11500 (see daily chart).

The intermediate resistance at 12110 also corresponds with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from 15 April 2015 high to 16 April 2015 low (see 1 hour chart).

The hourly RSI oscillator remains bearish below its resistances (see 1 hour chart).

Key levels

Intermediate resistance: 12110

Pivot (key resistance): 12190

Support: 11870/11800

Next resistance: 12400

Conclusion

Technical elements have turned bearish. Any potential short term rebound should be capped below the 12110/12190 resistance zone before another potential downleg occurs to target the 11870/11800 support.

On the other hand, a break above the 12190 daily pivotal resistance is likely to negate the bearish tone for a squeeze up to retest the 13 April 2015 swing high at 12400.

