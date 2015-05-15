dax daily outlook for fri 15 may maintain bullish bias and 11630 is the potential upside trigger 613

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has rebounded and almost met our expected target at 11630. […]


May 15, 2015 2:05 PM
DAX (daily)_15 May 2015

DAX (1 hour)_15 May 2015(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has rebounded and almost met our expected target at 11630.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

  • Yesterday’s decline in price action has managed to stage a “strong” rebound from the medium term trendline support (in blue) in place since 16 October 2014 low (see daily chart).
  • Price action is now right below the upper boundary (resistance) of the descending channel in place since 12 April 2015 high at 11630 (see 1 hour chart).
  • The hourly Stochastic oscillator is coming close to the oversold region (see1 hour chart).

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 11378

Resistance: 11630 & 12050/12150

Next support: 11190

Conclusion

Maintain bullish bias and we have tightened the daily pivotal support to 11378. A break above 11630 (upper boundary of the short-term descending channel) is likely to trigger a further potential rally towards 12050/12150 next.

On the other hand, failure to hold above 11378 may invalidate the bullish tone for a slide to retest the 11190 weekly pivotal support.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only.  It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.

Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

