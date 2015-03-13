(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has managed to pull-back, tested and held above the intermediate support at 11750 as expected.

Key elements

Price has broken above the upper boundary of the ascending channel (in brown) in place since 10 February 2015 now turns pull-back support at 11750.

The 11750 support also coincides with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement from 10 March 2015 low to 12 March 2015 high.

The 12040 level is a Fibonacci projection cluster.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator still has some “room” left before reaching its extreme overbought level.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 11750

Resistance: 11930 & 12040

Next support: 11600

Conclusion

Short-term technical elements remain bullish and we have tightened the daily pivotal support to 11750 for a potential push up towards 11930 before 12040.

On the other hand, failure to hold above 11750 is likely to negate the bullish tone for a slide towards the next support at 11600.

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.