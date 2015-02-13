What happened yesterday

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has managed to rally and hit our target at 10910 as expected. Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

The upper boundaries of both the long and short-term ascending channels are pointing towards 11100 (see daily and 1 hour charts).

The 11100/11140 also corresponds with the 123.6/1.382 Fibonacci extension from 03 February 2015 high to 10 February 2015 low (see 1 hour chart)

The hourly Stochastic oscillator still has some “room” before reaching an “extreme” oversold level (see 1 hour chart).

The lower boundary of the ascending channel (in orange) stands at 10810 (see 1 hour chart).

Key levels

Intermediate support: 10910

Pivot (key support): 10810

Resistance: 11100/11140

Next support: 10600

Conclusion

Elements remain bullish. However, do expect a potential pull-back first towards 10910 with a maximum limit set at the daily pivotal support at 10810 before another round of potential upside movement to test the 11100/11140 resistance zone.

On the other hand, a break below 10810 is likely to damage the bullish trend to see a decline to retest the 10600 support.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.