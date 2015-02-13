dax daily outlook for fri 13 feb pull back before potential final push up towards 1110011140 1935520
What happened yesterday The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has managed to rally and hit our target at 10910 as expected. Please click […]
What happened yesterday The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has managed to rally and hit our target at 10910 as expected. Please click […]
The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has managed to rally and hit our target at 10910 as expected. Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.
Intermediate support: 10910
Pivot (key support): 10810
Resistance: 11100/11140
Next support: 10600
Elements remain bullish. However, do expect a potential pull-back first towards 10910 with a maximum limit set at the daily pivotal support at 10810 before another round of potential upside movement to test the 11100/11140 resistance zone.
On the other hand, a break below 10810 is likely to damage the bullish trend to see a decline to retest the 10600 support.
Disclaimer
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.