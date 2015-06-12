dax daily outlook for fri 12 june bearish signals below 11470 resistance 693972015
The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has tested but failed to have a daily close above the 11320 daily pivotal resistance.
Pivot (key resistance): 11320
Support: 11080 & 10815
Next resistance: 11605 (weekly pivot) & 11880
Due to yesterday’s whipsaw at the 11320 pull-back resistance of the “Expanding Wedge” breakout, the daily pivotal resistance has been adjusted to 11470 for a potential push down to target the 11080 support and even 10815 next.
However, a break above 11470 is likely to see a push up to test the 11605 weekly pivotal resistance (former medium term trendline support joining the lows since now turns pull-back resistance, please click this link for more details). Only a clearance above 11605 may see a further squeeze up to target the 22 May 2015 swing high at 11880.
