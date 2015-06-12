dax daily outlook for fri 12 june bearish signals below 11470 resistance 693972015

June 12, 2015 11:33 AM
DAX (daily)_12 June 2015

DAX (1 hour)_12 June 2015
(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has tested but failed to have a daily close above the 11320 daily pivotal resistance.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

  • The Index has tested the pull-back resistance of the “Expanding Wedge” breakout at 11320 and formed a daily bearish “Shooting Star” candlestick pattern below it.
  • The short-term trendline resistance joining the highs since 22 May 2015 is at 11470 which also confluences the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the down move from 22 May 2015 high to 09 June 2015 low.
  • The hourly RSI oscillator has broken below its trendline support.

Key levels

Pivot (key resistance): 11320

Support: 11080 & 10815

Next resistance: 11605 (weekly pivot) & 11880

Conclusion

Due to yesterday’s whipsaw at the 11320 pull-back resistance of the “Expanding Wedge” breakout, the daily pivotal resistance has been adjusted to 11470 for a potential push down to target the 11080 support and even 10815 next.

However, a break above 11470 is likely to see a push up to test the 11605 weekly pivotal resistance (former medium term trendline support joining the lows since  now turns pull-back resistance, please click this link for more details). Only a clearance above 11605 may see a further squeeze up to target the 22 May 2015 swing high at 11880.

Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.