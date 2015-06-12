

(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has tested but failed to have a daily close above the 11320 daily pivotal resistance.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

The Index has tested the pull-back resistance of the “Expanding Wedge” breakout at 11320 and formed a daily bearish “Shooting Star” candlestick pattern below it.

The short-term trendline resistance joining the highs since 22 May 2015 is at 11470 which also confluences the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the down move from 22 May 2015 high to 09 June 2015 low.

The hourly RSI oscillator has broken below its trendline support.

Key levels

Pivot (key resistance): 11320

Support: 11080 & 10815

Next resistance: 11605 (weekly pivot) & 11880

Conclusion

Due to yesterday’s whipsaw at the 11320 pull-back resistance of the “Expanding Wedge” breakout, the daily pivotal resistance has been adjusted to 11470 for a potential push down to target the 11080 support and even 10815 next.

However, a break above 11470 is likely to see a push up to test the 11605 weekly pivotal resistance (former medium term trendline support joining the lows since now turns pull-back resistance, please click this link for more details). Only a clearance above 11605 may see a further squeeze up to target the 22 May 2015 swing high at 11880.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.