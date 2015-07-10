(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has broken above the 10805 trigger and rallied towards our expected target at 10970.

*Note: the spike high of 12207.5 seen today, 10 July 2015 at the 6a.m hourly price candle is an error. Our relevant information technology department will rectify this matter as soon as possible.

Key elements

Price action is now approaching the lower boundary (resistance) of the descending channel in place since 13 April 2015 high now at 11415 (see daily chart)

The next significant resistance will be at 11620/11555 which is 23 June 2015 swing high and the 1.618 Fibonacci retracement from 08 July 2015 low @3pm to 10 July low @4am.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator still has some room for further upside before reaching its extreme overbought level (see 1 hour chart).

The short-term trendline support joining the lows since 09 July 2015 @2am stands at 11000.

Key levels

Intermediate support: 11130

Pivot (key support): 11000

Resistance: 11415 & 11555/11620

Next support: 10650/10600

Conclusion

Technical elements remain positive and we maintain our bullish bias for a further potential recovery. The key short-term support to watch will be at 11130/11000 for a further push up towards 11415 in the first instance. A break above 11415 is likely to trigger a further potential rally to target the significant resistance at 11555/11620.

However, a break below the 11000 daily pivotal support is likely to negate the expected recovery scenario to see a decline to retest the weekly pivotal support at 10650/10600.

