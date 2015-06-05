(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has broken below the lower boundary of the “Expanding Wedge” and former trendline support joining the lows since 16 October 2014.

Right now, it is hovering above the 11190 weekly pivotal support.

Key elements

The Index has broken below the lower boundary (support) of the “Expanding Wedge” and former trendline support (in dotted blue).

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has dipped into it extreme oversold region.

The short-term trendline resistance (in pink) joining the highs since 22 May 2015 is at 11616/11640.

Key levels

Support: 11190 & 10890

Resistance: 11450 & 11616/11640

Conclusion

Current technical elements have started to deteriorate. Right now, the last line of defence will be at 11190 (weekly pivotal support) and a clear break below it is likely to trigger a pronounced decline to target 10890 in the first instance.

On the other hand, a clearance above 11450 may negate the bearish tone to see a push up towards 11616/11640.

