What happened yesterday

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has drifted slightly lower and came close to the short-term trendline support at 10980.

Key elements

Since 29 June 2015 high @9pm, the Index is evolving within a short-term range liked configuration with upper (horizontal resistance-red) and lower (the trendline support-green) boundaries at 11290 and 11010 respectively (see 1 hour chart).

The short-term trendline resistance joining the highs since 01 July 2015 high @10pm is capping the Index below 11170 (see 1 hour chart).

The hourly Stochastic oscillator still has some room for further upside potential before reaching its extreme overbought level (see 1 hour chart).

Key levels

Intermediate resistance: 11170

Pivot (key resistance): 11290

Support: 11010, 10800 & 10600

Next resistance: 11380 (weekly pivot) & 11620

Conclusion

The Index is likely to see a minor push up towards the intermediate resistance at 11170 with a maximum limit set at the 11290 daily pivotal resistance (range top) before a decline occurs to retest the range’s trendline support at 11010.

However, failure to hold below 11290 is likely to negate the expected bearish tone for a test on the 11380 weekly pivotal resistance (pleas click on this link for more details on our latest weekly outlook). Only a clear break above 11380 may see a further push up to target the next resistance at 11620.

