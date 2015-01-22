dax daily outlook for 22 jan potential bullish tone remains intact towards 10580 90872015

What happened yesterday The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has tested the daily pivotal support at 10190 and managed to stage a recovery […]


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 22, 2015 11:32 AM
DAX (1 hour)-daily forecast-22 Jan 2015

What happened yesterday

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has tested the daily pivotal support at 10190 and managed to stage a recovery as expected. It has almost hit our first target at 10370. Please click on this link for more details on yesterday’s outlook.

Key elements

  • The Index has broken out of its former short-term trendline resistance (in pink) joining the highs since 19 January 2015 now pull-back support at 10255.
  • The Stochastic oscillator has inched up towards the overbought region which implies the risk of a pull-back.
  • 10580 also coincide closely with the 1.618 Fibonacci projection level from 06 January 2015 low to 15 January 2015 low.

Key levels

Intermediate support: 10255

Pivot (key support): 10190

Resistance: 10370 & 10550/10580

Next support: 10040

Conclusion

Bullish tone remains intact for the German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX). However, it may see a pull-back first towards the intermediate support at 10255 before resuming its potential upside movement towards 10370 before 10550/10580.

However, a clear break below 10190 (daily pivotal support) may negate the bullish tone for a slide towards the weekly pivotal support at 10040.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only.  It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.

Economic Calendar

