Key elements

The Index continues to evolve within a short-term ascending channel (in orange) in place since 15 January 2015 with lower and upper limits at 10260 and 10580 respectively.

The Stochastic oscillator still has room for “some upside” potential before reaching its extreme overbought region.

10370 is the 1.1618 Fibonacci projection from 19 January 2015 low.

Key levels

Intermediate support: 10260

Pivot (key support): 10190

Resistance: 10370 & 10580

Next support: 10100 & 10040

Conclusion

As long as the 10190 daily pivotal support holds, the German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) is likely to continue its potential upside movement towards 10370 before 10580.

However, a break below 10260 may see a decline to target 10100 before the weekly pivotal support at 10040.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.