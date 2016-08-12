dax current up move is likely to be extending above 10630 support 1826372016
The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) had performed better than our expectation as it did not shape that “final dip” towards the 10580 intermediate support (only printed a low 10632 in yesterday, 11 August European session) before it staged the up move to surpass the 10710 minor resistance.
Intermediate support: 10700
Pivot (key support): 10630
Resistances: 10870/990 & 11010
Next support: 10530
Maintain bullish bias with a tightened pivotal support. The on-going rally seen from the minor swing low of 04 August 2016 appears to be extending. As long as the 10630 daily short-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see another round of potential up move to target the next resistance at 10870/990 and even 11010.
However, failure to hold above the tightened 10630 short-term pivotal support is likely to invalidate the preferred direct rise scenario for a pull-back towards the next support at 10530 (the ascending trendline as depicted in green in place since the medium-term swing low of 03 August 2016).
