Daily Outlook, Wed 20 July 2016

(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has staged a decline of 2.3% from Monday, 18 July 2016 high of 10164. The Index did not shaped the expected bullish breakout from the “Expanding Wedge” range top/resistance at 10180.

Yesterday’s decline in price action is likely caused by weaker than expected June ZEW economic sentiment survey figures for both Germany and Eurozone. Germany’s ZEW economic sentiment came in at -6.8 versus an expectation of 9.1 and its current situation survey stood at 49.8 versus an expectation of 52.0. Over at the wider Eurozone front, the ZEW economic sentiment for June registered a decline of -14.7 versus an expectation of 12.3.

As indicated by the latest ZEW survey figures, German investors’ morale fell to lowest level since November 2012 and it was largely triggered by the economic and political uncertainty from Brexit.

Technically speaking, the current short-term uptrend from 06 July 2016 low of 9302 remains intact as the Index does not have a clear break below the 9960 short-term pivotal support (challenged but it managed to reversed up in the late European session).

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily short-term technical outlook/strategy.

Key elements

The daily RSI oscillator has shaped a decline towards its former descending trendline but held above it as it has now turned into a pull-back support (depicted in dotted green). This observation reinforces that the Index is undergoing a minor consolidation below the “Expanding Wedge” range top/resistance of 10180 rather than a steep decline back towards the bottom of the “Expanding Wedge” range bottom/support at 9120.

Interestingly, yesterday’s decline in price action has stalled right above the pull-back support of its former short-term ascending range’s bullish breakout (depicted in dotted green) at 9900 which is slightly below yesterday’s predefined short-term pivotal support of 9960 (see 1 hour chart).

The next significant short-term resistance remains at 10340 which is defined by the minor swing high areas of 31 May/24 June 2016 (before Brexit) and a Fibonacci projection cluster.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 9960/9900

Resistances: 10180 & 10340

Next support: 9800 (medium-term pivot)

Conclusion

Maintain bullish bias except we are now tolerating an excess to 9900 for the short-term pivotal support to see a potential push up to test the “Expanding Wedge” range top/resistance at 10180. A break above 10180 is likely to open up scope for a further rally to target the next resistance at 10340 in the first step.

However, failure to hold above the 9900 (excess) short-term pivotal support is likely to negate the preferred bullish tone for a deeper pull-back to test the 9800 medium-term pivotal support set for this week.

