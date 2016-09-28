dax bear trap further potential push up above 10395 1832222016

Daily Outlook, Wed 28 Sep 2016 (Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday Yesterday’s slide seen in the Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX […]


September 28, 2016 5:10 PM
Daily Outlook, Wed 28 Sep 2016

(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

Yesterday’s slide seen in the Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has managed to stall right above the 10230 (excess) medium-term pivotal support as expected (printed a low of 10264 towards the end of the European session).

In our previous short-term technical outlook/strategy published yesterday, we have highlighted that there are not enough elements to turn outright bearish despite the quick and vicious fall seen in the Index and there is a high probability that it can be a bear trap (click here to recap the details of our rationale).

Indeed, our analysis has turned out as expected as the Index has staged a bullish breakout above the 10380 (potential upside trigger to revive bullish tone) in today’s European opening session.

Key elements

  • Yesterday’s price action of the Index has formed a “long-tailed” daily candlestick pattern right above the 10230 (excess medium-term pivotal support) which is also the lower boundary (depicted in dotted purple) of the “Expanding Wedge” consolidation configuration in place since 15 August 2016 high. This observation suggests that yesterday’s bearish tone has subsided and the Index is likely to shape a potential bullish reversal at this juncture (see daily chart).
  • Based on the Elliot Wave Principal and fractal analysis, yesterday’s decline is likely to be the final 5th wave of the aforementioned “Expanding Wedge” which completes the consolidation price movement in place since 15 August 2016 high. Therefore, the Index may now resume its medium-term impulsive upward movement/structure.
  • Short-term resistances remain at 10540 and 10700 (upper boundary of the “Expanding Wedge”.
  •  The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has almost reached its extreme overbought level which implies that the Index may see a minor pull-back soon at the 10540 near-term resistance.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 10395

Resistances: 10540 & 10700

Next supports: 10360 & 10230 (excess medium-term pivot)

Conclusion

The Index may see a pull-back first below the 10540 near-term resistance  but holding above the 10395 short-term pivotal support before another potential upleg materialises to target next resistance at 10700 in the first step.

However, a break below the 10395 short-term pivotal support is likely to invalidate our preferred push up scenario for a slide to test today’s minor swing low at 10360. Only a crack below 10360 may see another round of choppy decline to retest the 10230 excess medium-term pivotal support.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

 

