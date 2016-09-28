Daily Outlook, Wed 28 Sep 2016

What happened earlier/yesterday

Yesterday’s slide seen in the Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has managed to stall right above the 10230 (excess) medium-term pivotal support as expected (printed a low of 10264 towards the end of the European session).

In our previous short-term technical outlook/strategy published yesterday, we have highlighted that there are not enough elements to turn outright bearish despite the quick and vicious fall seen in the Index and there is a high probability that it can be a bear trap (click here to recap the details of our rationale).

Indeed, our analysis has turned out as expected as the Index has staged a bullish breakout above the 10380 (potential upside trigger to revive bullish tone) in today’s European opening session.

Key elements

Yesterday’s price action of the Index has formed a “long-tailed” daily candlestick pattern right above the 10230 (excess medium-term pivotal support) which is also the lower boundary (depicted in dotted purple) of the “Expanding Wedge” consolidation configuration in place since 15 August 2016 high. This observation suggests that yesterday’s bearish tone has subsided and the Index is likely to shape a potential bullish reversal at this juncture (see daily chart).

Based on the Elliot Wave Principal and fractal analysis, yesterday’s decline is likely to be the final 5 th wave of the aforementioned “Expanding Wedge” which completes the consolidation price movement in place since 15 August 2016 high. Therefore, the Index may now resume its medium-term impulsive upward movement/structure.

wave of the aforementioned “Expanding Wedge” which completes the consolidation price movement in place since 15 August 2016 high. Therefore, the Index may now resume its medium-term impulsive upward movement/structure. Short-term resistances remain at 10540 and 10700 (upper boundary of the “Expanding Wedge”.

The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has almost reached its extreme overbought level which implies that the Index may see a minor pull-back soon at the 10540 near-term resistance.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 10395

Resistances: 10540 & 10700

Next supports: 10360 & 10230 (excess medium-term pivot)

Conclusion

The Index may see a pull-back first below the 10540 near-term resistance but holding above the 10395 short-term pivotal support before another potential upleg materialises to target next resistance at 10700 in the first step.

However, a break below the 10395 short-term pivotal support is likely to invalidate our preferred push up scenario for a slide to test today’s minor swing low at 10360. Only a crack below 10360 may see another round of choppy decline to retest the 10230 excess medium-term pivotal support.

