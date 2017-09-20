Daily Key Short Term Technical Levels Wed 20 Sep 2017

Daily Key Short Term Technical Levels & Trend Bias for FX, Commodities & Indices

By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 20, 2017 1:00 AM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

FX – EUR & GBP are holding above supports while JPY remains weak

  • EUR/USD – No change, short-term uptrend from 14 September 2017 low remains intact and coming close to the previous highlighted 1.2030 short-term resistance. No signs of bullish exhaustion, tightened key short-term support to 1.1950 (lower boundary of minor ascending channel from 14 Sep 2017 low + 19 Sep 2017 low) with next short-term resistances coming in at 1.2065 follow by 1.2100 (Fibonacci projection + upper boundary of minor ascending channel from 14 Sep 2017 low).
  • GBP/USD – No change, 1.3430 remains the key short-term support for a potential push up towards the next short-term resistance at 1.3650/3700 (Fibonacci projection cluster).
  • AUD/USD - Rebounded from previous highlighted range support at 0.7960/50 and it is now hovering just below the 0.8035 range resistance. An hourly close above 0.8035 is likely to revive a potential short-term upleg to retest the intermediate resistance of 0.8100/8125 (08 Sep 2017 high).
  • NZD/USD -  Rebounded from previous highlighted range support at 0.7235 and it is now hovering just below the 0.7330/7340 range resistance. An hourly close above 0.7340 is likely to revive a potential short-term upleg towards the next short-term resistance at 0.7390/0.7400 (upper boundary of minor ascending channel from 31 Aug 2017 low + Fibonacci cluster).
  • USD/JPY – Printed a new marginal higher high of 111.87 before it traded sideways throughout yesterday’s European/U.S. sessions. Short-term uptrend from 15 September 2017 low remains intact with key short-term support now at  111.20/111.00 (yesterday’s low + lower boundary of the ascending channel from 08 Sep 2017 low). Short-term resistance remains at 112.10/45.

Commodities

  • Gold – Minor rebound from 1305 low but still holding below the tightened key short-term resistance at 1313 with excess at 1315 (upper boundary of the descending channel from 08 Sep 2017 high + former minor swing low areas of 14/18 Sep 2017 low). Short-term downtrend from 15 September 2017 high remains intact with next short-term support coming in at 1300/1298.
  • WTI Crude (Nov 2017) – No change, key short-term support at 49.60 for a further potential push up towards 50.80 follow by 51.25 (upper boundary of minor ascending channel from 31 Aug 2017 low + Fibonacci projection cluster).

 Stock Indices (CFD) – Still holding above supports, no signs of risk-off

  • US SP 500 – No change, key short-term support remains at 2498/95 to maintain short-term up move in progress from last Fri, 15 September 2017 low. Next short-term resistance coming in at 2516 (Fibonacci projection cluster).
  • Japan 225 – Hit short-term resistance zone of 20300/340 (major range resistance in place since Jun 2017) but without any clear signs of bullish exhaustion. Short-term uptrend from 08 September 2017 low remains intact with tightened key short-term support now at 20200 (close to minor swing low of 19 Sep 2017 + lower boundary of the ascending channel from 08 Sep 2017 low). Next short-term resistances coming in at 20450 follow by 20610 (1.236 Fibonacci projection from 08 Sep 2017 low + upper boundary of the ascending channel from 08 Sep 2017 low.
  • Hong Kong 50 – No change, short-term uptrend remains intact with key short-term support at 27890 with next resistance coming in at 28570 (see latest weekly technical outlook for details).
  • Australia 200 – Tested the significant medium-term range support of 5680 before it rebounded. No change,  maintain a potential bounce scenario towards 5743 follow by 5780/90 (minor swing high areas of 23 Aug/13 Sep 2017) within a medium-term range configuration in place since June 2017.
  • Germany 30 – Tested and held above key short-term support of 12540/500. No change, short-term uptrend from  06 September 2017 low remains intact with short-term resistance coming in at 12670/700 (Fibonacci projection cluster + minor range resistance of 13/17 Jul 2017).

*Levels are obtained from City Index Advantage TraderPro platform

Economic Calendar

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.