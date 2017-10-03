Daily Key Short Term Technical Levels Tues 03 Oct 2017

FX – USD corrective rebound remains intact
- EUR/USD - Short-term downtrend remains intact with key short-term resistance at 1.1760 (minor swing high of 02 Oct 2017 + 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the decline from 30 Sep 2017 high to today’s current intraday low) with short-term supports at 1.1705 follow by 1.1680/1.1620.
- GBP/USD – Short-term downtrend remains intact with key short-term resistance with key short-term resistance at 1.3300 (minor descending trendline from 02 Oct 2017 high + 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the recent decline from 29 Sep 2017 high to 02 Oct 2017 low) and short-term support coming in at 1.3210/1.3170.
- AUD/USD - Short-term downtrend remains intact with key short-term resistance at 0.7860 (former minor swing high area of 29 Sep 2017 + Fibonacci cluster) with support coming in at 0.7750/30 (former major range resistance from Apr 2016).
- NZD/USD – Short-term downtrend remains intact with with key short-term resistance at 0.7240 (minor range top of 28/29 Sep 2017) and short-term support coming in at 0.7080 (21 Mar 2017 former swing high area + lower boundary of short-term descending channel from 21 Sep 2017 high + 0.618 Fibonacci projection from 21 Sep 2017 high).
- USD/JPY - Evolving within an impending short-term bearish “Ascending Wedge” since 26 Sep 2017 low. Potential push up towards upper boundary/resistance of “Ascending Wedge” at 113.30 follow by 113.50/60 with key short-term support at 112.40 (lower boundary of “Ascending Wedge”).
Commodities
- Gold - bearish with key short-term resistance at 1277 (02 Oct 2017 high + minor descending trendline from 26 Sep 2017 high) with short-term supports coming in at 1260 follow by 1255 (lower boundary of medium-term descending channel from 08 Sep 2017 high + Fibonacci projection cluster).
- WTI Crude (Nov 2017) – Dropped towards key short-term support at 50.08/50.00 (minor ascending trendline from 31 Aug 2017 low + former minor range resistance from 15/19 Sep 2017 + Fibonacci cluster). Potential recovery towards 51.38/51.76 intermediate resistance zone in first step.
Stock Indices (CFD) – Risk of short-term pull-back/consolidations for SP 500, Germany 30 & Japan 225
- US SP 500 – Rallied as expected but it is now approaching at risk level of 2535 (upper boundary of minor ascending channel from 25 Sep 2017 low + Fibonacci projection). Prefer to be neutral between 2335 and 2526. An hourly close below 2526 (steep minor ascending trendline from 29 Sep 2017 low + former minor swing high area of 02 Oct 2017) is likely to trigger a potential short-term pull-back towards the next support at 2517 (lower boundary of minor ascending channel from 25 Sep 2017 low + 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the recent rally from 27 Sep 2017 low to today’s current intraday high).
- Japan 225 – Bullish breakout from the former minor “triangle range” consolidation in place since 21 Sep 2017 as expected. Now it is approaching an intermediate resistance of 20610/20630 with risk of a minor pull-back. Prefer to be neutral between 20630 and 20400 (pull-back support of the former minor “triangle range” resistance).
- Hong Kong 50 – Gapped up after a public holiday in HK yesterday and continued to rally. Right now, it is coming close to an intermediate resistance of 28150 (minor range top of 30 Aug/21 Sep 2017). Prefer to turn neutral between 28150 and 27640 (today’s gap).
- Australia 200 – Dropped towards a minor key short-term support at 5685 with an hourly bullish “Hammer” candlestick pattern sighted. Potential rebound towards 5787 resistance (minor swing high area of 13 Sep 2017) within a medium-term range configuration in place since June 2017.
- Germany 30 – Bullish breakout above 12700 as expected. Right now, it is approaching the risk zone of 12955/13020 (see latest weekly technical outlook report) where a potential minor pull-back/consolidation may occur. Prefer to turn neutral between 13020 and 12850. An hourly close below 12850 is likely to trigger the potential minor pull-back towards the 12750/700 support (lower boundary of the ascending channel from 06 Sep 2017 low).
*Levels are obtained from City Index Advantage TraderPro platform
