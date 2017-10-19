Daily Key Short Term Technical Levels Thurs 19 Oct 2017

Daily Key Short Term Technical Levels & Trend Bias for FX, Commodities & Indices

By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 19, 2017 1:00 AM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

FX – Mix bag but no clear signs of USD recovery

  • EUR/USD – Challenged  the 1.1750 predefined key short-term support before it staged a rebound (printed a low of 1.1730 in  yesterday, 18 Oct European session).  Tolerate the excess and maintain bullish bias above 1.1750/30 support for a potential push up to retest last Fri, 13 Oct 2017 swing high area at 1.1870. A break above 1.1870 is likely to reinforce a further potential up move to target the next intermediate resistance at 1.1940 (minor swing high area of 25 Sep 2017 + Fibonacci cluster).
  • GBP/USD – Broke below the previous  1.3245 support which invalidated the direct rise scenario. Mix elements at this juncture, prefer to turn neutral between 1.3120/3100 & 1.3245 (former minor swing low area of 17 Oct 2017 + former minor ascending trendline from 06 Oct 2017 low).
  • AUD/USD – Tested the 0.7825 predefined key short-term support before it staged a rebound(printed a low of 0.7819 in yesterday, 18 Oct European session). No change, tolerate yesterday’s excess and maintain bullish bias above 0.7825/7819 key short-term support for a further potential push up to target last Fri, 13 Oct 2017 high of 0.7897 before the next resistance at 0.7925 (former swing low area of 22 Sep 2017 + descending trendline from 08 Sep 2017 high + Fibonacci cluster).
  • NZD/USD – Challenged the 0.7130 predefined key short-term support (printed a low of 0.7119 in yesterday, 18 Oct European session) before it staged a rebound.  Mix elements at this juncture, prefer to turn neutral between 0.7160 & 0.7119.  In order to reinstate potential bullish bias, it needs to have a break (hourly close) above 0.7160 (minor descending trendline from 17 Oct 2017 high) with next intermediate resistances coming in at 0.7200 follow by 0.7240/50 (minor swing high area of 29 Sep 2017 + 50% Fibonacci retracement of the decline from  21 Sep 2017 high to 10 Oct 2017 low).
  • USD/JPY – Continued to squeeze up after the bullish break of the 112.30 tightened key short-term resistance which invalidated the direct drop scenario.  Right now it is hovering close to  the upper boundary of a medium-term descending range configuration in place since 10 Mar 2017 high now acting as a resistance at  113.25/30. Prefer to turn neutral first at this juncture between 113.25/30 & 112.45. A break below (hourly close) 112.45 (minor swing high area of 17 Oct 2017 + minor ascending trendline from 16 Oct 2017 low) is likely to reinstate the bearish tone.

 Commodities – Further corrective decline in progress for Gold

  • Gold – 1285/83 short-term support/target met as expected. It continued to inch lower below 1283. No clear signs of recovery yet. Maintain bearish bias below tightened key short-term resistance now at 1284 for a potential last push down towards the next support at 1273/70 (Fibonacci cluster + swing low areas of 03 Oct/ 06 Oct 2017)
  • WTI Crude (Dec 2017) - No change, maintain bullish bias  above 51.35/22 key short-term support (former minor swing high of 05/11 Oct 2017) for a further potential push up to retest the 52.75 resistance(swing high area of 28 Sep 2017).

Stock Indices (CFD) – Rise in progress

  • US SP 500 – Rallied as expected and printed another fresh new all-time high of 2564 yesterday, 18 Oct.  No change, maintain bullish bias above tightened key short-term support now at 2558 (former minor swing high area of 18 Oct 2017 + minor ascending trendline from 10 Oct 2017 low + close to the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the on-going up move from 10 October 2017 low to 18 Oct 2017 high) for a further potential push up to target the next resistances at 2565 follow by 2570 (Fibonacci projection clusters).
  • Japan 225 – Continued to push up as expected as it has met the lower limit of the short-term resistance/target zone of 21500/630 (printed a current intraday high of 21513 in today, 19 Oct Asian session). No signs of bullish exhaustion, maintain bullish bias above tightened key short-term support now at 21375 (former minor swing high area of  17/18 Oct 2017 + minor ascending channel support from 10 Oct 2017 low) for a further potential up move to target the next resistances at 21630/21690 (Fibonacci projection cluster + minor ascending resistance from 10 Oct 2017 low).
  • Hong Kong 50 – No change, short-term uptrend from 28 Sep 2017 low remains intact above the 28500 key short-term support. Next intermediate resistance coming in at 29100 (Fibonacci projection cluster).
  • Australia 200 – Minor pull-back/consolidation below 5905 is likely to have ended. Reinstate bullish bias above 5877 key short-term support  (17 Oct 2017 low + lower boundary of minor ascending channel from 05 Oct 2017 low) for a potential push up to target the next resistance at 5950 (upper  boundary of minor ascending channel from 05 Oct 2017 low + swing high areas of 12 Apr/01 May 2017).
  •  Germany 30 –  Rallied as expected and hit the first short-term resistance/target of 13080. Maintain bullish bias above 13020/13000 tightened key short-term support (former minor swing high areas of 13 Oct/17 Oct 2017 + minor ascending trendline from 10 Oct 2017 low) for a further potential push up towards the next intermediate resistance at 13150.

*Levels are obtained from City Index Advantage TraderPro platform

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

  

