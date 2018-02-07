Daily Global Macro Technicals Trend Bias Key Levels Wed 07 Feb

Stock Indices (CFD) – Potential recovery in progress

US SP 500 – Rallied as expected from the major support zone of 2540/30 and hit the short-term resistance/target of 2668/94 (printed a high of 2702 in yesterday, 06 Feb 2018 U.S session ). Right now, it is approaching a minor risk zone of 2713/35 (upper boundary of the short-term ascending channel in place since yesterday low + 0.618/0.76.4 Fibonacci projection from yesterday low-a potential 5th wave end target of the minor degree bullish impulsive wave from yesterday low based on Elliot Wave/fractal analysis). Thus, risk of a minor pull-back below 2713/35 coupled with the 4 hour Stochastic oscillator that is coming close to an extreme overbought level. Maintain bullish bias in any potential setback above 2574 key short-term support (close to 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the on-going recovery from yesterday low + lower boundary of the short-term ascending channel from yesterday low) for another potential upleg of the recovery phase to retest the next resistance at 2740/60 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the decline from 29 Jan 2018 high to yesterday low, 05 Jan U.S. session former swing low area & the minor descending trendline from 296 Jan 2018 high) in the first step. On the flipside, failure to hold above 2574 should negate the bullish tone for a further setback to retest the 2540/30 major support.

FX – Mix bag with USD weakness lurking round the corner

EUR/USD – Dropped towards the 1.2320 minor range support (downside trigger level) as expected (printed a low of 1.2314 in yesterday, 06 Feb U.S. session before it rebounded without an hourly close below 1.2320). It ended the U.S session with a daily “Doji-liked” candlestick pattern which indicates the lack of downside momentum. Therefore, the conviction to see a minor corrective decline towards the 1.2225 support has been reduced (minor swing low areas of 20/23 Jan 2018 + 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 12 Dec 2017 low to 25 Jan 2018 high ). Prefer to turn neutral now between 1.2428 & 1.2320 . A break above 1.2428 is likely to see a squeeze back up to retest the 1.2520 range resistance.

Declined as expected and met the support/target of 1.3830/3800 (printed a low of 1.3836 in yesterday, 06 Feb U.S. session). (former minor swing low area of 30 Jan 2018 + minor descending trendline from 02 Feb 2018 high) On the flipside, failure to hold above 1.3800 should invalidate the recovery scenario for an extension of the minor corrective decline towards the 1.3620/3590 key medium-term support. AUD/USD – Ended yesterday with a daily bullish “Hammer” candlestick pattern above the medium-term support of 0.7800 (swing low area of 09/10 Jan 2018 + Fibonacci cluster). Turn bullish above yesterday low of 0.7835 for a potential push up to retest the near-term resistance of 0.7950 (minor swing high area of 05 Feb 2018 + 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the decline from 27 Jan 2018 high to yesterday low) and above it may see a further recovery towards 0.7980/95 resistance next. However, failure to hold above 0.7835 should negate the recovery scenario for a further slide to test the 0.7800 medium-term support.

Commodities – Gold broke below minor range support, further potential downside

Gold – Broke below the 1325 lower limit of the short-term neutrality range zone . Flip back to bearish bias for another downleg of the minor corrective decline phase below the key short-term resistance at 1336 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the slide from 06 Feb 2018 high of 1346 to yesterday’s U.S. session low of 1320) for a further potential push down to target the next support at 1310 follow by 1305 (swing low area of 09 Jan 2018 + Fibonacci cluster). However, a clearance above 1336 may invalidate the bearish scenario for a push up to retest the range resistance of 1346/50 (minor descending trendline resistance from 25 Jan 2018 high).

