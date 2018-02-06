Daily Global Macro Technicals Trend Bias Key Levels Tues 06 Feb

Stock Indices (CFD) – Plummeted towards major supports, a potential capitulation may be round the corner
- US SP 500 – Shaped an initial relief rebound as expected but only printed a high of 2763 rather than the minor resistance/relief rebound target of 2768/2772. Thereafter, it plummeted and continued the predefined medium-term down move. Yesterday’s plunge has met our medium-term support/downside target at 2668 set for this week (see weekly technical outlook) as it printed a low of 2637 in the U.S. session (05 Feb). In today (06 Feb) Asian, it has continued its carnage but right now it is resting at a significant major support of 2540/30 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 27 Jun 2016 low to 29 Jan 2018 high-a potential intermediate degree corrective wave (4) end target, the major ascending channel support from 11 Feb 2016 low & the pull-back support of former primary ascending channel resistance from Mar 2009). In addition, the daily RSI oscillator has dipped below an extreme oversold level of 25% and yesterday’s equities sell-off has not been accompanied by a further push up in the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield (the narrative in the past 2 weeks is a spike in bond yields spooked the stock market due to a tightened liquidity condition) & on the contrary the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield formed a daily bearish “Harami” candlestick formation which may lead to a pull-back in the yield. A potential capitulation area now for the S&P 500? We prefer to turn neutral first in the short-term first between 2540/30 & 2622 (today’s Asian session opening level + 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the on-going decline from 29 Jan 2018 high to today Asian session current intraday low of 2543). A break above 2622 is likely to see a potential recovery towards the near –term resistance of 2668/94.
- Japan 225 – Plummeted and broke below the 21990/890 medium-term support/downside target set for this week. Right now, it is coming close to a significant long-term support at 20800/20600 (the former major swing high areas of Jun 2015/Mar 2000 + 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 24 Jun 2016 to 23 Jan 2018 high + major ascending channel support from 24 Jun 2016 low). Prefer to turn neutral first between 20800/600 & 21990 (former swing low area of 15 Nov 2017). A break above 21990 is likely to see a potential recovery towards the near-term resistance of 22710/820.
- Hong Kong 50 – Minor relief rebound/target met at 32360/410 in yesterday (05 Feb) mid-Asian session before it reversed down in the European/U.S session. In today opening Asian session, it gapped down below the first 31300 medium-term support/downside target set for this week . Right now, it is approaching the second medium-term support/target of 30140 (see weekly technical outlook) which is closed to the major support of 29900 (major ascending channel support form 28 Dec 2016 low + 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 11 Feb 2016 low to 29 Jan 2018 high). Prefer to turn neutral first between 29900 & 31200 (today lower limit of the gapped down). A break above 31200 may see a recovery to fill up today’s gap upper limit at 31730/32000.
- Australia 200 – Broke below the 5986 lower limit of the neutrality zone (range support)and plummeted straight towards a major support of 5800/780 (the major ascending channel support form 10 Feb 2016 low + 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 10 Feb 2016 low to 09 Jan 2018 high). Prefer to turn neutral first between 5780 & 5900 (former swing low area of 15 Nov 2017). A break above 5900 is likely to see a recovery to retest 5986.
- Germany 30 – The expected minor relief rebound did not hit minor resistance/target of 12845 (only printed a high of 1275) and tumbled thereafter straight towards the 11900/800 medium-term support/target set for this week (see weekly technical outlook). Also, it is now testing the major ascending trendline from Feb 2016 low now support at 11700. Prefer to turn neutral between 11700 & 12155 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the on-going decline from 23 Jan 2018 high to today current intraday low of 11694 + today Asian opening level). A break above 12155 may see a recovery to retest the near-term resistance of 12600/845.
FX – Mix bag with further potential USD strength in EUR, GBP & NZD
- EUR/USD – Drifted down as expected and coming close to the minor range support of 1.2335/2320. Maintain bearish bias below tightened key short-term resistance now at 1.2428 (former minor swing low of 02 Feb 2018 + minor descending trendline from 02 Feb 2018) with 1.2320 as the downside trigger level for a further potential corrective decline towards the next support at 1.2225 (minor swing low areas of 20/23 Jan 2018 + 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 12 Dec 2017 low to 25 Jan 2018 high). However, a break above 1.2428 should negate the bearish tone to see a push back up to retest its range resistance at 1.2520.
- GBP/USD – Dropped in progress as expected and broke below the 1.4000 downside trigger level. Maintain bearish bias below 1.4030 tightened key short-term resistance (minor descending trendline from 06 Feb 2018 high + yesterday minor swing high) for a further potential push down towards the 1.3830/3800 support next (50% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 18 Dec 2017 to 25 Jan 2018 high + major swing low areas of Jan 2009 + Jun 2001 that has been reintegrated above on 17 Jan 2018). On the flipside, a break above 1.4030 should negate the bearish tone for a squeeze up to retest the 1.4260 range resistance.
- AUD/USD – Yesterday’s minor rebound failed to hit the resistance/target of 0.7990 (only printed a high of 0.7954) before it reversed down. Right now, it is approaching a medium-term support of 0.7800 (swing low area of 09/10 Jan 2018 + Fibonacci cluster) with the 4 hour Stochastic oscillator at an extreme oversold level. Prefer to turn neutral first between 0.7950 (yesterday minor swing high + minor descending trendline from 31 Jan 2018) & 0.7800. A break above 0.7950 is likely to reinstate a corrective rebound scenario towards 0.7995/0.8020 resistance.
- NZD/USD – Continued to inch lower as expected. Maintain bearish bias below tightened key short-term resistance now at 0.7340 (former minor swing area of 01 Jan 2018 that capped yesterday ‘s rebound) for a further potential push down to target the next near-term support at 0.7200/0.7190 (former medium-term swing of 13 Oct 2017 + 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 08 Dec 2017 to 24 Jan 2018). However, a clearance above 0.7340 should negate the bearish tone to see a squeeze up to retest the 0.7420 range resistance.
- USD/JPY – Further corrective rebound towards 110.80/111.00 has been invalidate through the bearish break of 109.20 support. The current slide has been accompanied by the sell-off in global equities but managed to hold above the 108.30 medium-term support. Right now, major stock indices (see above) are still holding at the respective major supports), thus prefer to turn neutral between 108.30 & 109.75 (former minor pull-back support from 26 Jan/01 Feb 2018) A break above 109.75 may reinstate the bulls for a potential up move towards 110.80/111.00 in the first step.
Commodities – Gold remains below minor resistance
- Gold – Pushed up from the 1325 support and tested the 1342/46 minor descending trendline resistance from 25 Jan 2018 high. The hourly Stochastic oscillator has shaped a bearish divergence signal at its overbought region. Thus prefer to maintain neutrality stance between 1325 & 1346. Only a clearance above 1346 is likely to validate a bullish breakout to retest its recent medium-term swing high area of 1365.
- WTI Crude (Mar 2018) – The minor push up scenario towards the 66.30 range top has been invalidated through the bearish break of 64.47 minor support. Turn bearish in any rebound below key short-term resistance at 64.50 (former minor swing low of 03 Jan 2018 + pull-back resistance of former minor ascending trendline from 31 Jan 2018 low) for a further potential push down towards the 62.25/61.60 support zone (former medium-term swing high area of May/Jun 2015). However, a clearance above 64.50 should see another choppy movement for a push up to retest the 66.30 range top.
*Levels are obtained from City Index Advantage TraderPro platform
