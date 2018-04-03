Daily Global Macro Technicals Trend Bias Key Levels Tues 03 Apr

FX – No clear direction in USD strength revival

EUR/USD – Trend bias: Push down within sideways range in progress. Yesterday (02 Apr) Asian/European session’s gains were wiped out as it declined during the U.S. session to retest the 29 Mar low of 1.2284. Short-term momentum remains weak with the hourly RSI oscillator that continues to hover below the 50% level. Adjusted key short-term resistance to 1.2345/55 (yesterday, 02 Apr high) for a potential push down to retest the lower boundary/support of the “triangle range” at 1.2230. On the flipside, a break above 1.2355 invalidates the minor push down scenario for a squeeze up to retest 1.2440/2476 (27 Mar 2018 high + upper boundary of the “triangle range” in place since 16 Feb 2018 ).

Stock Indices (CFD) – S&P 500 is testing the 2585 key medium-term support with mix elements

US SP 500 – Trend bias: Unclear. The break below 2617 key short-term support and a challenge on the 2585 key medium-term support (printed an intraday low of 2553 has invalidated the push up scenario within the “triangle range” configuration. Yesterday’s 2% drop in the Index has been triggered by another round of sell-off in technology related stocks where the benchmark NYSE FANG+ declined by 3.3%. This latest round of carnage was attributed by U.S President Trump’s twitter post on Amazon’s “unethical business practises” which stoked fears that the U.S. White House may impose antitrust measures on “Big Tech” firms. In today, 03 Apr Asian session, the Index has managed to trade back at the 2585 key medium-term support (pull-back support of the former long-term ascending channel resistance from Mar 2009 + ascending channel support from 11 Feb 2016 low). Prefer to turn neutral first between 2602 (the former minor swing lows area of 26/29 Mar 2018) & 2560 . Only a break above 2602 is likely to relieve the bearish pressure for a potential push up to retest the minor swing high of 2660 (also the descending trendline from 12 Mar 2018 high. On the flipside, a break below 2560 shall see a further decline towards the 2540/30 major support.

Commodities – Further potential short-term weakness in WTI Crude

Gold - Trend bias: Unclear. Yesterday’s push up has stalled at the 1340 upper limit of the neutrality range after it backed down from its intraday high of 1345. Prefer to maintain neutrality stance between 1345 & 1321 (29 Mar 2018 minor low). A break below 1321 is likely to see a further slide to retest the medium-term range support of 1307/1300 in place since 08 Feb 2018.

