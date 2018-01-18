Daily Global Macro Technicals Trend Bias Key Levels Thurs 18 Jan

FX – USD minor corrective rebound in progress

EUR/USD - Recalled that we turned neutral yesterday, 17 Jan between 1.2370/80 & 1.2200 due to the risk of an impending minor corrective decline. At the end of yesterday U.S. session, the pair had breached below the 1.2200 lower neutrality range which validated the corrective decline scenario. In addition, the break of 1.2200 was also the trigger for a minor bearish reversal “Head & Shoulders” chart configuration seen in the hourly chart. Turn bearish now below 1.2305 for a further potential corrective push down towards 1.2125 follow by the 1. 1.2090/2075 support zone (former swing highs area of Sep 2017/04 Jan 2018). On the flipside, a clearance above 1.2305 should see bulls in control for a continuation of the extension upleg towards the 1.2370/80 near-term resistance.

Stock Indices (CFD) – US SP 500 eyeing a potential new all-time high

US SP 500 – Pushed up from the 2780/68 support as expected towards the current all-time high of 2807. No clear signs of bullish exhaustion yet, maintain bullish bias in any dips above tightened key short-term support at 2791 (former minor swing high of 17 Jan 2018 + minor ascending trendline from 16 Jan 2018, U.S. session low) for a further potential up move towards the first medium-term resistance at 2820 (see latest weekly technical outlook). On the other hand, a break below 2791 should negate the bullish tone to see a slide back to retest the 2780/68 zone.

Commodities – Gold at risk of a minor corrective decline

Gold – Started to slide but still above the 1320 key short-term support. However, bullish conviction has been reduced at this juncture due to a further impending USD corrective rebound. Thus, prefer to turn neutral now between 1320 & 1340 (minor swing high of 17 Jan 2018 seen in the U.S. session). An hourly close above 1340 is likely to shift the focus back to the bulls for another round of potential upleg to target 1357 (swing high of 08 Sep 2017) before the significant resistance of 1375/1378 (major upside trigger level for a potential multi-month up move). On the other hand, failure to hold above 1320 should trigger a corrective slide to retest 1308/1305 support(minor swing low area of 09/10 Jan 2018).

