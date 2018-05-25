Daily Global Macro Technicals Trend Bias Key Levels Fri 25 May

FX – USD/JPY’s down move overextended, risk of a short-term rebound

EUR/USD – Trend bias: Down move extension remains intact. The initial bounce seen in the pair had managed to stall right below the predefined 1.1770 key short-term resistance as per highlighted in yesterday report (printed a high of 1.1750 in yesterday, 24 May European session). No change, maintain bearish bias below key short-term resistance at 1.1770 (former minor swing low of 22 May 2018 + 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent slide from 22 May high to 23 May low of 1.1675) for a further potential push down to target the upper limit of the key medium-term support at 1.1590/70 (former medium-term range resistance from 15 May 2015/02 May 2016 + lower boundary of medium-term descending channel from 19 Apr 2018 high + Fibonacci projection cluster). However, a clearance above 1.1770 negates the bearish tone for a squeeze up to retest 1.1820/1850 (the upper boundary of the medium-term descending channel from 19 Apr 2018 high + minor swing high area of 22 May 2018 high).

GBP/USD - Trend bias: Down move extension remains intact. The earlier bounce seen in the pair (printed a high of 1.3421 in yesterday, 24 May European session) had managed to stall below the 1.3470/90 key short-term resistance as per highlighted in yesterday report. No change, maintain bearish bias below the 1.3470/90 key short-term resistance (former minor swing low areas of 10/15/16 May 2018 + minor descending trendline from 14 May 2018 high) for a further potential push down to target the next supports at 1.3280 follow by 1.3200 (former congestion area of 13 Oct/01 Nov 2017 + 50% Fibonacci retracement of the 1 year of up move from 16 Jan 2017 low to 17 Apr 2018 high). On the other hand, a reintegration back above 1.3490 negates the bearish tone for a squeeze back up to retest the minor range resistance of 1.3590/3607 (swing high areas of 09/14 May 2018).

AUD/USD - Trend bias: Short-term mean reversion rebound phase remains intact. The pair had continued to inch higher in “babysteps” above the 0.7520 key short-term support. No change, maintain bullish bias aobve the 0.7520 key short-term suppoprt (now the lower boundary of a minor bearish “Ascending Wedge” range configuration in play since 09 May 2018 low + former minor swing high area of 21 Mar 2018) for a further potential push up to retest the recent 22 May minor swing high of 0.7605 before targeting the 0.7625/7655 resistance zone (pull-back resistance of the former major “Ascending Wedge” support from Jan 2016 low + 50%/61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the down move from 19 Apr high to 09 May 2018 low). However, a break below 0.7522 invalidates the mean reversion rebound scenario for a continuation of the medium-term down move in place since 26 Jan 2018 high to retest the 0.7450 follow by 0.7415 swing low area of 09 May 2018.

USD/JPY – Trend bias: Down move overextended, risk of a short-term rebound. The pair had continued to plummet below the predefined key short-term resistance at 110.05 as the earlier bounce seen in yesterday, 24 May European session stalled at 109.75 before it dropped towards the support/target of 109.20/108.90 zone (minor swing low areas of 11 May/08 May 2018 + 0.618/0.764 Fibonacci projection of the down move from 21 May 2018 high to 23 May 2018 low projected from 23 May 2018 U.S. session high of 110.32). It printed a low of 108.95 in yesterday, 24 May U.S. session due to a negative knee-jerk reaction from U.S. White House’s announcement to opt out off the upcoming U.S./North Korea Summit. Right now, the 4 hour Stochastic oscillator has flashed out a bullish divergence signal at its oversold region which indicates a slow down in the recent downside momentum price action. In addition, Elliot Wave/fractal analysis suggest that a potential short-term rebound to retrace a completed 5-wave minor degree down move cycle from 21 May 2018 high of 111.40. Therefore, flip to a bullish bias in any dips with 108.90 as the key short-term support for a potential short-term rebound to retest the 110.15/30 intermediate resistance (minor swing high area of 24 May 2018 + minor descending trendline from 21 May 2018 + 50% Fibonacci retracement of the on-going decline from 21 May high to yesterday, 24 May low of 108.95). However, failure to hold at 108.90 sees a continuation of the down move to target the next support at 108.00/107.75 (former medium-term swing high areas of 22/21 Feb/13 Apr 2018 + 50% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 26 Mar low to 21 May 2018 high).

Stock Indices (CFD) – Medium-term uptrend remains intact

US SP 500 – Trend bias: Push up within range configuration. The Index had a negative knee-jerk reaction in first 2 hours of yesterday, 24 May U.S. session as it broke below a tightened 2715 key short-term support to print a low of 2707 which was closed to the minor range support of 2700/2690 in place since 16 May 2018 after White House’s announcement to opt out off the upcoming U.S./North Korea Summit. It ended the U.S. session at 2727 and almost recovered it initial losses. In addition, the higher beta stocks outperformed the S&P 500 where the Semiconductor sector (SOX) and NYSE FANG+ managed a small gain of 0.35% and 0.10% respectively over a loss of -0.20% seen in the S&P 500. Therefore, the recent price action of the S&P 500 is more likely a minor range consolidation within a medium-term uptrend phase that is still in play since 03 May 2018 low. Since the Index is still evolving in the aforementioned minor range configuration with its corresponding resistance at 2741, the key short-term support will be at 2700/2690 for now unless we see a clear breakout above 2741 (an hourly close above it), the key short-term support will be adjusted to 2724 (minor congestion area seen in yesterday, 24 May mid U.S. session) for a further potential push up to target the next intermediate resistance at 2760/65 (minor swing high area of 15/16 Mar 2018 + 1.236 Fibonacci projection from 03 May 2018 low).

