Daily Global Macro Technicals Trend Bias Key Levels Fri 05 Jan

FX – USD weakness remains intact ahead of NFP

EUR/USD – Rise in progress as expected and hit the first short-term resistance/target of 1.2081/90. Maintain bullish bias in any dips above tightened key short-term support now at 1.1990 for a further potential push up to target the next resistance at 1.2200 (Fibonacci projection cluster + upper boundary of medium-term ascending channel from 07 Nov 2017 low).

– Rise in progress as expected. (minor swing low of 03 Jan 2018) for a further potential push up to retest 1.3612/3615 before targeting 1.3660/3710 (medium-term swing high of 20 Sep 2017 + Fibonacci projection cluster). AUD/USD – Further potential upside validated through the bullish break above the 0.7850 upper neutrality limit. Interestingly, today (05 Jan) early Asian session slide due to a weaker than expected AU trade balance for Nov has managed to hold around the 0.7850 level which is a positive price action scenario. In addition, the hourly Stochastic oscillator has managed to inch up above its oversold region which indicates that short-term upside momentum of price action remains intact. Flip back to bullish bias holding above the 0.7800/7780 key short-term support (minor ascending trendline from 09 Dec 2017 low + 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the on-going up move from 09 Dec 2017 low to current 05 Jan 2017 intraday high) for a further potential push up to target the next resistance at 0.7970 (Fibonacci cluster).

Commodities – Further potential upside in Gold towards major upside trigger level

Gold – Rise in progress as expected. Tightened key short-term support to 1305 (minor swing low of 04 Jan 2018) for a further potential push up towards 1357 (swing high of 08 Sep 2017) before the significant resistance of 1375/1378 (major upside trigger level for a potential multi-month up move).

Stock Indices (CFD) – No signs of bullish exhaustion

US SP 500 – Performed better than expected and rallied straight to hit the first medium-term resistance/target of 2720 without any pull-back of 0.5% towards the 2700 support. No signs of bullish exhaustion in the short-term, maintain bullish bias in any dips above tightened key short-term support at 2715/12 (minor ascending trendline from 29 Dec 2017 low + former minor swing high area of 04 Jan 2018 + 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the on-going rally from 29 Dec 2017 low to yesterday, 04 Jan U.S. session high) to target the upper limit of the medium-term resistance at 2745 (see weekly technical outlook).

Rise in progress as expected. Maintain bullish bias above tightened key short-term support now at 6067 for further potential push up towards 6140 follow by 6190 resistance next. Germany 30 – The impact of the indirect correlation movement with the EUR/USD has been dampen due to the current positive movement seen in the rest of the major stock indices. Thus, no conviction now for the Germany 30 to stage the initial residual corrective dowleg scenario towards 12660/12500 support before a recovery materialises. A break above 13220 is likely to see the return of the bulls to kickstart another wave of bullish impulsive upleg to retest the 13530/560 resistance (07 Nov 2017 swing high) in the first step.

