Daily Global Macro Technical Trend Bias Key Levels Tues 05 Jun

FX – Mix bag with AUD/USD at major resistance

EUR/USD – Trend bias: Short-term recovery scenario remains intact. A slight push up higher was seen in yesterday, 04 Jun European session where it printed a minor higher high of 1.1744 before it pull-backed by 67 pips in the U.S. session to hit a low of 1.1677. No change, maintain bullish bias in any dips with 1.1600/1590 remains at the key short-term support for a further potential push up towards the next intermediate resistances at 1.1760 (former minor swing low areas of 21 Nov/12 Dec 2017) follow by 1.1880/1940 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the decline from 16 Feb 2018 high to 29 May 2018 low + former minor swing low area of 09/10 Jan 2018 that was rejected on 14 May 2018). On the other hand, failure to hold at 1.1590 negates the recovery process for a slide to retest last week’s low of 1.1510 and a below it exposes the lower limit of the key major support zone at 1.1430 (the former resistance of a basing configuration that occurred in May 2015/Jun 2016 + 50% Fibonacci of the multi-year up move from Jan 2017 low to 16 Feb 2018 high of 1.2555).

GBP/USD – Trend bias: Short-term mean reversion rebound in progress. Inched higher as expected, it printed a high of 1.3398 in yesterday, 04 Jun European session before it pull-backed by 103 pips in the U.S session to print a low of 1.3295. In addition, the 4 hour Stochastic oscillator is now back at its oversold region with the pair still holding at the predefined 1.3295 key short-term support as per highlighted in yesterday report. No change, maintain bullish bias as long as 1.3295 support holds for a further potential residual push up to target the next intermediate resistance at 1.3480 (former minor range congestion support from 04/18 May 2018 + 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the on-going down move from 17 Apr 2018 high to 29 May low of 1.3205). However, a break below 1.3295 invalidates the short-term rebound scenario for a continuation of the medium-term down move to target the next support at 1.3200/3160 (29 May 2018 swing low area + 50% Fibonacci retracement of the multi-year up move from Oct 2016 low to 17 Apr 2018 high of 1.4377).

Stock Indices (CFD) – Recovery process remains intact

US SP 500 – Trend bias: Up move remains in progress. The Index has managed to clear above the 2741/38 former minor range resistance in place since 14 May 2018 in yesterday, 04 Jun U.S. session. In addition, higher beta indices have continued to outperform the S&P 500 where the Nasdaq 100 recorded a gain of 0.84% versus a gain of 0.45% seen in the S&P 500, the NYSE FANG+ rallied by 1.5% to print a fresh all-time high record close of 2858. No change, maintain bullish bias in any dips with adjusted key short-term support now at 2725 (the former minor swing high area of 31 May 2018 + minor ascending trendline from 30 May 2018 low) for a further potential push up to target the next intermediate resistance at 2760/65 in the first step (minor swing high areas of 15/16 Mar 2018). However, a break below 2725 negates the bullish tone for a deeper pull-back towards the next intermediate support at 2700 (31 May 2018 minor swing low).

