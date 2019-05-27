Daily FX Technical Trend Bias Key Levels Tues 28 May

Pull-back in recent USD strength remains intact.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 28, 2019 12:04 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

EUR/USD – Push up within range


click to enlarge chart

  • The pair has started to trade within a minor sideways range after a test on the 1.1120 level on 23 May 2019. Key short-term pivotal support will be at 1.1120 for any potential dips (hourly Stochastic oscillator has inched downwards and still has room for further downside before it reaches an extreme oversold leve1) for another potential push up to target the minor range resistance at 1.1245/1260 (recent post FOMC swing high areas & medium-term descending resistance from 24 Sep 2018).
  • However, an hourly close below 1.1120 resumes the bearish impulsive downleg sequence towards the next near-term support at 1.1060/1040 (Fibonacci retracement/expansion cluster).

GBP/USD – 2nd leg of potential corrective rebound


click to enlarge chart

  • In our previous report (click here for a recap), we had highlighted the risk of a corrective rebound scenario above 1.2600. Indeed, the pair had staged the expected bounce and hit the first target/resistance of 1.2720 (printed a high of 12733 on last Fri, 24 May U.S. session).
  • Maintain bullish bias with 1.2600 remains as the key short-term pivotal support for another potential corrective bounce towards the next intermediate resistance at 1.2785 (also the upper boundary of the minor descending channel in place since 03 May 2019).
  • However, an hourly close below 1.2600 resumes the slide towards the major support at 1.2545/2530 (also the primary ascending range support in place since 07 Oct 2016 low).

USD/JPY – Further downside


click to enlarge chart

  • Drifted down lower as expected and printed a 3-day low of 109.27 on last Fri, 24 May. Maintain bearish bias below a tightened key short-term pivotal resistance now at 109.95 (50% Fibonacci retracement of the recent slide from 21 May high to 24 May low) for a further potential push down to retest 109.00 before targeting the major support at 108.50.
  • However, a clearance with an hourly close above 109.95 invalidates the bearish scenario for a squeeze up towards 110.95/111.10 resistance (the gapped down formed on 06 May 2019 & a Fibonacci retracement/expansion cluster).

AUD/USD – Corrective bounce above 0.6900


click to enlarge chart

  • Broke above the 0.6910 short-term pivotal resistance on last Fri, 24 May U.S. session that invalidated the bearish scenario. In addition, it ended last week with a weekly bullish “Harami Cross” and broke above the descending trendline resistance in place since 17 Apr 2019 high.
  • Flip to a bullish bias with 0.6900 as the key short-term pivotal support for a further potential corrective bounce towards the next intermediate resistance at 0.6985.
  • However, an hourly close below 0.6900 resumes the slide for a retest on 0.6860 before targeting 0.6830 next.

Charts are from eSignal


Related tags: Forex EUR GBP USD

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD: ECB Rate Guidance Clouded as Central Banks Hit Pause
Yesterday 11:37 PM
ASX 200 analysis: I’m not banking on a record high despite softer CPI
Yesterday 10:47 PM
U.S. Dollar Rallies on Fed Statement, Pulls Back on Presser
Yesterday 09:33 PM
EUR/USD Struggles Ahead of ECB as Fed Keeps US Interest Rate on Hold
Yesterday 08:20 PM
FOMC Instant Reaction: Powell Threads the Needle, Longer Pause in Play?
Yesterday 07:58 PM
USD/CAD Unfazed by BoC Rate-Cut Ahead of Fed Decision
Yesterday 05:25 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
EUR/USD: ECB Rate Guidance Clouded as Central Banks Hit Pause
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 11:37 PM
    US_flag_candlestick_USD
    USDJPY, Gold Forecast: Markets Hold Ahead of FOMC
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    Yesterday 10:24 AM
      aus_02
      AUD/USD, ASX 200: Inflation Miss Sets Stage for First RBA Rate Cut Since 2020
      By:
      David Scutt
      Yesterday 01:51 AM
        Uptrend
        NZD/USD: Trade Wars, Not Rate Cuts, Are Calling the Shots
        By:
        David Scutt
        Yesterday 12:21 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.