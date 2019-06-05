Daily FX Technical Trend Bias Key Levels Thurs 06 Jun

Resurgence of USD strength except in USD/JPY.

By :  ,  Financial Analyst
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 5, 2019 11:28 PM
EUR/USD – Retreated from key resistance


  • Squeezed up but rejected as expected right below the 1.1320 key short-term pivotal resistance highlighted in our previous report (click here for a recap). The pair printed an intraday high of 1.1306 in yesterday, 05 Jun European session and ended the U.S. session with a daily “Bearish Engulfing” candlestick pattern that reinforces the bearish scenario.
  • Maintain bearish bias with 1.1320 as the key short-term pivotal resistance and a break below 1.1215 sees another potential slide towards 1.1160 and 1.1120 (the range support in place since 26 Apr 2019). However, an hourly close above 1.1320 invalidates the bearish tone for a further squeeze up towards the key medium-term resistance at 1.1420 (also the major descending trendline in place since 15 Feb 2018 & the 20 Mar 2019 swing high area

GBP/USD – Corrective rebound target almost reached


  • Pushed up as expected and almost reached the corrective rebound target of 1.2785 as per highlighted in our previous report. It printed a high of 1.2744 in yesterday, 05 Jun European session and elements have turned negative with a daily “Shooting Star” candlestick pattern seen at the end of the U.S. session.
  • Flip back to a bearish bias below 1.2785 key short-term pivotal resistance for a further potential drop towards 1.2605 before targeting the major support of 1.2545/30 (also the primary ascending range support in place since 07 Oct 2016 low). However, an hourly close above 1.2890 invalidates the bearish scenario for an extension of the corrective rebound towards the 1.2890 key medium-term resistance (also the descending trendline from 13 Mar 2019).

USD/JPY – 108.65 remains the key resistance to watch


  • Traded sideways below the 108.65 key short-term pivotal resistance. No major changes on its key elements, maintain bearish bias for another round of potential slide to retest 107.80 before target the next near-term support at 107.30/10 (Fibonacci expansion cluster).
  • However, an hourly close above 108.65 invalidates the bearish scenario for a squeeze up to retest 109.90 (also the descending trendline resistance in place since 24 Apr 2019 high that has capped previous bounces).

AUD/USD – Bounce rejected at 0.7010 resistance


  • The recent post RBA bounce has been rejected right at the 0.7010 key short-term pivotal resistance as per highlighted in our previous report. Maintain bearish bias and a break below 0.6935 reinforces a further potential slide to retest 0.6860 range support.
  • However, an hourly close above 0.7010 negates the bearish tone for an extension of the corrective rebound towards the key medium-term resistance at 0.7065/85.

Charts are from eSignal







Related tags: EUR Forex GBP USD

Economic Calendar

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.