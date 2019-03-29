Daily FX Technical Trend Bias Key Levels Fri 29 Mar

EUR/USD remains at risk of a corrective bounce with further weakness in GBP/USD.

By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 29, 2019 12:18 AM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

EUR/USD – Push up within medium-term range

  • The pair has managed to hold at the 1.1220 key short-term pivotal support as per highlighted in our previous report (click here for a recap). No change, maintain bullish bias and added 1.1245 as trigger level. A break above 1.1245 reinforces the potential corrective rebound to target the intermediate resistances at 1.1280 and 1.1330/1340 (also the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the recent slide from 20 Mar 2019 high to 28 Mar 2019 low).
  • However, an hourly close below 1.1220 invalidates the corrective rebound scenario for a continuation of the slide towards the next near-term support at 1.1175/1155.

GBP/USD – Broke below significant ascending range support

  • Shaped the expected drop and hit the next near-term support/target of 1.3080/3050 as per highlighted in our previous report. It has also broken below a significant ascending range support that has held previous drops since 03 Jan 2019. Maintain bearish bias with 1.3160 as the key short-term pivotal resistance for a further potential push down to target the next near-term support at 1.2980/2960 (minor swing low area of 11 Mar 2019 & 0.764 Fibonacci expansion of the slide from 13 Mar 2019 high to 21 Mar 2019 low projected from 28 Mar 2019 high).
  • However, a clearance above 1.3160 negates the bearish tone for a squeeze up to retest the minor descending trendline from 13 Mar 2019 high now acting as a resistance at 1.3250.

USD/JPY – 110.95/111.10 is the key resistance to watch

  • Pushed up higher towards a significant resistance zone at 110.95/111.10 (former ascending channel support from 03 Jan 2019 flash crash low area & Fibonacci retracement/expansion cluster) coupled with a bearish divergence seen in the 1-hour RSI oscillator at its overbought zone.
  • Maintain bearish bias with 111.10 as the key short-term pivotal resistance for a potential slide down to retest 110.10 and below it exposes the next near-term support at 109.60.
  • However, a clearance above 111.10 invalidates the bearish scenario for another round of squeeze up towards the next intermediate resistance at 111.70 (descending trendline from 05 Mar 2019 high).

AUD/USD - Sideways

  • No change, maintain neutrality stance with an adjusted upper limit at 0.7110 and lower limit remains at 0.7060. Only a break below 0.7060 opens up scope for a further potential slide to retest the significant support area of 0.7000/0.6980 that has managed to hold previous drops since 26 Oct 2018.
  • On the flipside, a break above 0.7110 sees a further push up towards the next intermediate resistance at 0.7160 (minor descending trendline from 21 Feb 2019 high)




          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.