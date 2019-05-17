Daily FX Technical Trend Bias Key Levels Fri 17 May

Mix bag with recent bounce seen USD/JPY losing momentum.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 17, 2019 2:42 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

EUR/USD – Further potential push down sequence remains intact


click to enlarge chart

  • Drifted down lower as expected (click here for a recap on our previous report) and printed a lower minor low of 1.1164 in yesterday’s U.S. session. The hourly Stochastic oscillator highlights the risk of a minor bounce at this juncture as it still has further room to manoeuvre to the upside before it reaches an extreme overbought level.
  • Maintain bearish bias with a tightened key short-term pivotal resistance now at 1.1225 (also the pull-back resistance of the former ascending support from 26 Apr 2019 low) for a further potential push down to retest 1.1120 in the first step.
  • However, a break with an hourly close above 1.1225 negates the bearish tone for a further corrective bounce towards 1.1260 (range resistance in place since the recent FOMC meeting held on 01 May).

GBP/USD – Risk of corrective bounce


click to enlarge chart

  • Continued to inch down lower as expected as it printed a current intraday low of 1.2781 in today’s Asian session. It is now coming close to our target/support of 1.2750 as per highlighted in our previous report.
  • Interestingly, the hourly RSI oscillator has traced out a bullish divergence signal at its oversold region which highlights the risk of a minor corrective bounce. Prefer to turn neutral now between 1.2875 and 1.2750. An hourly close above 1.2875 triggers a bounce towards 1.3000/1.3040.
  • On the flipside, below 1.2750 sees a further slide towards the next near-term support at 1.2660 (1.618 Fibonacci expansion from 13 Mar 2019 high & 76.4% retracement of the previous multi-month up move from 03 Jan 2019 low to 13 Mar 2019 high).

USD/JPY – Recent bounce is losing momentum


click to enlarge chart

  • The recent bounce in place since 13 May 2019 swing low area of 109.00 has appeared to be losing momentum below a short-term resistance at 110.05 (the minor swing high areas of 10/11 May 2019).The hourly RSI oscillator has traced out a bearish divergence signal at its overbought region.
  • Thus, we can consider yesterday’s push up above 109.75 as a whipsaw/noise. Maintain bearish bias with 110.05 as the key short-term pivotal resistance (also a Fibonacci retracement/expansion cluster) and a break below 109.50 opens up scope for another round of potential impulsive downleg to target 108.95 and the 108.65 major support (also the primary ascending range support from Jun 2016 low).
  • However, a break with an hourly close above 110.05 invalidates the bearish scenario for a further corrective rebound sequence towards the key medium-term resistance zone of 110.90/111.10 (also the pull-back resistance of the former ascending support from 03 Jan 2019 low).

AUD/USD – Further drop remains in progress


click to enlarge chart

  • Drifted down lower and almost hit first support/target of 0.6880 as per highlighted in our previous report. No clear signs of bearish exhaustion; maintain bearish bias with a tightened key short-term pivotal resistance now at 0.6945 for a further potential push down to target a significant support at 0.6830 before risk of a corrective rebound occurs.
  • However, a break with an hourly close above 0.6945 invalidates the bearish scenario to kickstart the corrective rebound sequence towards the next intermediate resistance at 0.7045 (formed after the recent RBA meeting on 07 May)

Charts are from eSignal


Related tags: Forex

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 05:35 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 12:18 AM
      aus_04
      Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.