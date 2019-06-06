Daily FX Technical Trend Bias Key Levels Fri 07 Jun

Watch the 1.1320 key resistance on the EUR/USD as NFP looms.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 7, 2019 12:29 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

EUR/USD – 1.1320 remains the key resistance to watch


click to enlarge chart

  • In yesterday, 07 Jun 2019 post ECB session, the pair had traded lower initially to test the 1.1215 downside trigger level before it rebounded towards the 1.1320 key short-term pivotal resistance despite the latest dovish ECB monetary policy stance to support Eurozone economy in times of rising uncertainties and also raised the prospect of interest rate cuts or restarting QE programme.
  • No change, 1.1320 remains the key short-term pivotal resistance as per highlighted in our previous report (click here for a recap). A break with an hourly close below 1.1215 reinforces a potential slide towards 1.1160 and the 1.1120 range support in place since 26 Apr 2019.
  • On the other hand, an hourly close above 1.1320 invalidates the bearish tone for a further squeeze up towards the key medium-term resistance at 1.1420 (also the major descending trendline in place since 15 Feb 2018 & the 20 Mar 2019 swing high area).

GBP/USD – Sideways below key resistance


click to enlarge chart

  • No major changes on its key technical elements and ended yesterday, 06 Jun U.S. session with a daily “Spinning Top” candlestick pattern. Maintain bearish bias below 1.2785 key short-term pivotal resistance for a further potential drop towards 1.2605 before targeting the major support of 1.2545/30 (also the primary ascending range support in place since 07 Oct 2016 low).
  • On the other hand, an hourly close above 1.2890 invalidates the bearish scenario for an extension of the corrective rebound towards the 1.2890 key medium-term resistance (also the descending trendline from 13 Mar 2019).

USD/JPY – Bearish consolidation configuration sighted below key resistance


click to enlarge chart

  • Since its 04 Jun 2019 low of 107.80, the pair has traded sideways for the past 3-days and formed a minor “bearish flag” ascending range configuration below the 108.65 key short-term pivotal resistance. Maintain bearish bias below 108.65 for another round of potential downleg to retest 107.80 before targeting the next near-term support at 107.30/10 (Fibonacci expansion cluster).
  • On the other hand, an hourly close above 108.65 invalidates the bearish scenario for a squeeze up to retest 109.90 (also the descending trendline resistance in place since 24 Apr 2019 high that has capped previous bounces).

AUD/USD – 0.7010 remains the key resistance to watch


click to enlarge chart

  • No major changes on its key technical elements. Maintain bearish bias below 0.710 key short-term pivotal resistance and a break with an hourly close below 0.6935 reinforces a further potential slide to retest 0.6860 range support.
  • On the other hand, an hourly close above 0.7010 negates the bearish tone for an extension of the corrective rebound towards the key medium-term resistance at 0.7065/85.

Charts are from eSignal




Related tags: Forex EUR GBP

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 05:35 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 12:18 AM
      aus_04
      Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.