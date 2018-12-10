Daily FX Stock Indices Technical Trend Bias Key Levels Tues 11 Dec

FX – Mix bag with GBP at risk of further weakness

EUR/USD – Trend bias: – Trend bias: Sideways. Challenged the upper limit of the 1.1420 short-term neutrality zone as per highlighted in the previous report in yesterday, 10 Dec early Asian session (printed a high of 1.1442) before it traded lower and sold off in the European & U.S. sessions to print a low of 1.1350 after U.K PM May decided to call off the Brexit deal parliamentary vote on Tues, 11 Dec. Interestingly, it ended yesterday, 10 Dec U.S. session with a daily bearish “Shooting Star” candlestick pattern within a range configuration in place since 12 Nov 2018 low of 1.1216. Tolerate yesterday’s excess and maintain neutrality stance between 1.1440 and 1.1300 . A break below 1.1300 sees a push down to retest the 12 Nov 2018 low of 1.1216 (2018 current low). On the flipside, an hourly close above 1.1440 sees a further potential push up to test the 1.1520/1590 (the upper boundary of a medium-term descending channel from 17 Apr 2018 high + Fibonacci retracement/projection cluster).

Stock Indices (CFD) - Another leg of minor rebound cannot be ruled out except in ASX 200