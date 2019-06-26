﻿

Daily Forex Technical Trend Bias Key Levels Wed 26 Jun

Mix bag with USD strength seen in GBPUSD while AUDUSD and EUR/USD remain above supports

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 26, 2019 5:19 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

EUR/USD – 1.1340 remains the key support to watch


click to enlarge chart

  • Yesterday’s slide has managed to stall near the 1.1340 key short-term pivotal support as per highlighted in our previous report (click here for a recap). No change, maintain bullish bias for a potential upleg to target the 1.1420 resistance in the first step.
  • On the other hand, a break with an hourly close below 1.1340 invalidates the bullish scenario for a slide back towards the 1.1225/1180 support zone in the first step.

GBP/USD – Bearish elements have resurfaced


click to enlarge chart

  • After a challenge on the 1.2760 upper limit of the short-term neutrality zone in yesterday, 25 Jun early European session, the pair has drifted lower and broke below the minor “Ascending Wedge” support. In addition, the hourly RSI oscillator has continued to exhibit negative momentum reading.
  • Flip back to a bearish bias below the 1.2760/2785 key short-term pivotal resistance for a further potential slide to retest the major support zone of 1.2560/2500 (the ascending trendline from Oct 2016 swing low).
  • On the other hand, a break with an hourly close above 1.2760 sees an extension of the corrective rebound towards the next resistance at 1.2915 (also the descending trendline from 13 Mar 2019 high).

USD/JPY – Short-term downside momentum starts to ease


click to enlarge chart

  • Inched down lower as expected and printed a low of 106.75 in yesterday, 25 Jun late Asian session which came close to the target/support of 106.60/50 as per highlighted in our previous report.
  • Short-term downside momentum has started to ease as indicated by the hourly RSI oscillator. Prefer to turn neutral now between 107.55 and 107.05. A break above 107.55 sees the start of a corrective rebound towards the next intermediate resistance at 108.20.
  • On the flipside, failure to hold at 107.05 revives the bears for a slide towards the 106.60/50 support.

AUD/USD – Further corrective rebound in progress


click to enlarge chart

  • Yesterday’s slide has managed to hold above the 0.6935 short-term pivotal support as per highlighted in our previous report (printed a low of 0.6940). No change, maintain bullish bias for a further potential corrective rebound towards the key medium-term resistance at 0.7020/7050 (also a Fibonacci expansion/retracement cluster & the minor ascending channel resistance).
  • On the other hand, a break with an hourly close below 0.6935 revives the bears for a slide back towards the 0.6880/0.6830 support zone in the first step.

Charts are from eSignal


Related tags: EUR GBP Forex USD

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY forecast: Stalemate looms on BOJ intervention threat, range trading favoured
Yesterday 11:52 PM
Forex Seasonality – April 2024: GBP/USD’s Most Bullish Month, USD/CAD’s Most Bearish
Yesterday 01:41 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA stocks drift higher amid a light calendar
Yesterday 01:14 PM
Crude oil analysis: WTI steady ahead of inventories data
Yesterday 12:30 PM
USD/JPY, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:37 AM
USD/CNH looks eerily similar to USD/JPY right now. Multi-year highs incoming?
Yesterday 05:44 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
EUR/USD struggled last week when it was given an invitation to rally
By:
David Scutt
March 25, 2024 02:55 AM
    EUR/AUD traders eyeing a bounce or break from 200-day moving average
    By:
    David Scutt
    January 22, 2024 04:19 AM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      EUR/AUD looking toppy following Australia’s jobs report
      By:
      David Scutt
      January 18, 2024 04:46 AM
        Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
        Gold grinds higher ahead of key inflation reports
        By:
        David Scutt
        August 31, 2023 02:19 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.