Daily Forex Technical Trend Bias Key Levels Wed 19 Jun

Mix bag as markets digested a dovish ECB with an improve in risk appetite triggered by Trump-Xi G20 meeting.

By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 19, 2019 12:44 AM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

EUR/USD – Further potential push down towards medium-term range support

  • Broke below the 1.1200 lower limit of the short-term neutrality zone as per highlighted in our previous report. Yesterday’s drop has been triggered by a dovish speech made by “soon to be outgoing” ECB President Draghi that ECB could cut interest rates again or kickstart another round of QE.
  • Momentum has turned negative again, flip back to a bearish bias below 1.1220 key short-term pivotal resistance (also the upper boundary of a minor descending channel from 12 Jun 2019 high) for a potential residual push down to target 1.1150 support with a maximum limit set at 1.1120 medium-term range support.
  • However, a clearance with an hourly close above 1.1220 triggers a corrective rebound towards the next intermediate resistance at 1.1280.

GBP/USD – Minor corrective rebound in progress


  • Staged the expected bounce above the 1.2500 key pivotal support as per highlighted in our previous report (click here for a recap).
  • It ended yesterday’s U.S. session with a daily bullish “Hammer” candlestick pattern and printed a current intraday high of 1.2570 in today’s Asian morning session. No change, maintain bullish bias in any dips above the 1.2500 pivotal support for a further potential corrective bounce towards the intermediate resistance zone of 1.2610/2650.
  • However, a break with an hourly close below 1.2500 may see spike down to towards the next support at 1.2460/2440 (03 Jan 2019 swing low & Fibonacci expansion cluster).

USD/JPY – 108.65 remains the key resistance to watch


  • Continued to trade sideways within the minor “Expanding Wedge” range configuration for the past 3 weeks since 04 Jun 2019. Yesterday’s push up seen in the U.S. session led to a retest on the 108.65 key pivotal resistance after news broke out that a planned meeting between U.S. President Trump and China’s Xi to take place during the G20 summit on 28/29 Jun 2019.
  • Maintain bearish bias for a slide to retest 107.80 and a break below it reinforces a further drop towards the next near-term support at 107.30/10 (Fibonacci expansion cluster).
  • However, an hourly close above 108.65 invalidates the bearish scenario for a squeeze up towards the next intermediate resistance at 109.25.

AUD/USD – Minor corrective rebound in progress


  • Managed to stage the expected bounce at the 0.6830/6810 key short-term pivotal support as per highlighted in our previous report. It printed a current intraday high of 0.6885 in today’s Asian morning session. Maintain bullish bias in any dips for a further potential corrective bounce towards the intermediate resistance zone of 0.6900/6930.
  • However, a break with an hourly close below 0.6810 resumes the down move sequence to test the 03 Jan 2019 flash crash low of 0.6740 in the first step.

