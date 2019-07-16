Daily Forex Technical Trend Bias Key Levels Wed 17 Jul

GBP/USD at risk of a countertrend rebound while EUR/USD & AUD/USD remain below resistances

By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 17, 2019 12:55 AM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

EUR/USD – Further drop in progress


click to enlarge chart

  • Pushed down lower and hit the first short-term downside target/support of 1.1210 as per highlighted in our previous report (click here for a recap). Key short-term elements remain negative, maintain bearish bias with a tightened key short-term pivotal resistance at 1.1250 for a further potential push down to target 1.1180 follow by the 1.1130/1120 key medium-term range support in place since Apr 2019 (also a Fibonacci projection cluster).
  • On the other hand, a break with an hourly close above 1.1250 negates the bearish tone for a squeeze up to retest the intermediate swing high of 1.1285 (also the medium-term descending resistance from 10 Jan 2019).

GBP/USD – At risk of a countertrend rebound


click to enlarge chart

  • Tumbled down as expected and almost hit the downside target/support of 1.2370 ((06 Apr 2017 low & Fibonacci projection cluster) as per highlighted in our previous report. Printed a low of 1.2395 in yesterday, 16 Jul U.S. session.
  • Short-term momentum analysis as indicated by the hourly RSI oscillator (exit from extreme oversold level) and Elliot Wave/fractal analysis suggests the risk of a countertrend rebound. Flip to a bullish bias above 1.2370 key short-term pivotal support for a potential minor rebound to target the intermediate resistance at 1.2520 with maximum limit set at 1.2590 (also the descending channel resistance from 03 May 2019).
  • On the other hand, failure to hold at 1.2370 sees the continuation of the impulsive down move towards the next support at 1.2260/2210.

USD/JPY – 107.80 potential downside trigger level


click to enlarge chart

  • No major changes on its key short-term elements. Maintain bearish bias below 108.60 key short-term pivotal resistance and added 107.80 as the downside trigger level. An hourly close below 107.80 reinforces another round of slide to target the near-term support of 107.10.
  • On the other hand, a break with an hourly close above 108.60 negates the bearish tone again for a squeeze up to retest the 109.00 key medium-term resistance.

AUD/USD – Further slide in progress


click to enlarge chart

  • Inched down lower from the 0.7040/7050 key medium-term resistance as expected. Maintain bearish bias in any bounces below the 0.7050 pivotal resistance for a further potential push down to retest 0.6965 before targeting the minor range support of 0.6900.
  • On the other hand, a clearance with a daily close above 0.7050 invalidates the medium-term down move sequence in place since 03 Dec 2018 high for a further recovery towards the next intermediate resistance at 0.7130.

Charts are from eSignal


          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.