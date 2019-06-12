﻿

Daily Forex Technical Trend Bias Key Levels Wed 12 Jun

USD/JPY bulls got rejected below key resistance while AUD/USD looks vulnerable for a further push down.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 12, 2019 1:02 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

EUR/USD – Further potential push up remains in progress


click to enlarge chart

  • Continued to inch higher as expected to print a marginal higher high of 1.1337 in yesterday, 11 Jun U.S. session. (click here for a recap on our previous report). No major changes on its key elements, maintain bullish bias with 1.1290 remains as the key short-term pivotal support (also the pull-back of the former descending resistance from 24 Sep 2018 & the lower boundary of a minor ascending channel from 30 May 2019) for a further potential corrective push up to retest last Fri, 07 Jun swing high area of 1.1350 before targeting the the key medium-term resistance at 1.1420/1450 (also the major descending trendline in place since 15 Feb 2018 & the 20 Mar 2019 swing high area).
  • On the other hand, a break with an hourly close below 1.1290 suggests a failure bullish breakout for a slide back towards the next near-term support at 1.1215 within a medium-term range configuration in place since 26 Apr 2019 low.

GBP/USD – 1.2785 remains the key resistance to watch


click to enlarge chart

  • Inched higher but remained below the 1.2785 key short-term pivotal resistance. Maintain the bearish bias for a potential push down to retest 1.2605 and a break below it reinforces a further slide towards the major support of 1.2545/30 (also the primary ascending range support in place since 07 Oct 2016 low).
  • On the other hand, an hourly close above 1.2785 invalidates the bearish scenario for an extension of the corrective rebound towards the 1.2890 key medium-term resistance (also the descending trendline from 13 Mar 2019).

USD/JPY – Bulls rejected below 108.65 key resistance


click to enlarge chart

  • Yesterday, the bullish force got rejected again right below the 108.65 key short-term pivotal resistance (also the upper limit of the minor “Expanding Wedge” as expected after a test on it in the European session (printed a high of 108.80).
  • Interestingly, the hourly RSI oscillator has shaped a bearish divergence signal near its overbought region which suggests that short-term upside momentum has abated. Maintain bearish bias below 108.65 key short-term pivotal resistance for a potential drop to retest 107.80 and a break below it reinforces a further slide towards the next near-term support at 107.30/10 (Fibonacci expansion cluster).
  • On the other hand, an hourly close above 108.65 invalidates the bearish scenario for a squeeze up to retest the next intermediate resistance at 109.25 (also the descending trendline resistance in place since 24 Apr 2019 high that has capped previous bounces).

AUD/USD –Further potential push down below 0.7010/25 key resistance


click to enlarge chart

  • No major changes on its key elements; maintain bearish bias below the 0.7010/7025 key short-term pivotal resistance for a further push down to test 0.6935 and a break below it sees a further potential slide towards the 0.6860 range support.
  • On the other hand, an hourly close above 0.7025 negates the bearish tone for an extension of the corrective rebound towards the key medium-term resistance at 0.7065/85.

Charts are from eSignal


Related tags: EUR GBP Forex

Latest market news

View more
DAX analysis: German index tests 18K support ahead of ECB and more US inflation data
Today 10:30 AM
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:43 AM
EUR/USD, DAX forecast: ECB, US PPI and Fed speakers on tap
Today 06:16 AM
USD/JPY upside looks compelling if not for the BOJ intervention threat
Today 12:36 AM
US dollar, yields surge on hot US CPI, ASX set to gap lower: Asian Open
Yesterday 11:24 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX tumbles after hotter inflation
Yesterday 02:04 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
EUR/USD struggled last week when it was given an invitation to rally
By:
David Scutt
March 25, 2024 02:55 AM
    EUR/AUD traders eyeing a bounce or break from 200-day moving average
    By:
    David Scutt
    January 22, 2024 04:19 AM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      EUR/AUD looking toppy following Australia’s jobs report
      By:
      David Scutt
      January 18, 2024 04:46 AM
        Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
        Gold grinds higher ahead of key inflation reports
        By:
        David Scutt
        August 31, 2023 02:19 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.