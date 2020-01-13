Daily Forex Technical Strategy Tues 14 Jan

A potential rebound is round the corner for GBP/USD with bullish breakout possible in EUR/USD. Residual push up in USD/JPY towards major resistance.

By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 13, 2020 9:49 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

GBP/USD – Potential rebound around the corner


  • The pair has staged the push down as expected and almost hit the short-term target/support of 1.2920 as per highlighted in our report (click here for a recap).  It printed an intraday low of 1.2959 yesterday, 13 Jan on the backdrop of dovish comments from BOE officials.
  • The 300+ pips of decline from the 31 Dec 2019 minor swing high is now approaching the lower boundary of the medium-term ascending channel in place since 03 Sep 2019 low with the hourly RSI oscillator that has tested an extreme oversold level thrice. Flip to a bullish bias with 1.2820 as the key short-term pivotal support for a potential rebound towards 1.3090 (minor congestion zone & descending resistance from 13 Dec 2019 high). An hourly close above 1.3090 reinforces a further potential recovery to target 1.3270 next in the first step.
  • On the other hand, a break with an hourly close below 1.2820 opens up scope for a further slide towards the next support at 1.2670/2560 (1.00 Fibonacci expansion of the recent decline from 13 Dec 2019 high & 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the multi-month up move from 03 Sep 2019 low to 13 Dec 2019 high).

EUR/USD – Potential bullish breakout above 1.1160


  • The pair has started to shape a rebound of 60 pips from the 1.1100 lower limit of the short-term neutrality zone as per highlighted in our previous report; also the pull-back support of the former major descending resistance from 24 Sep 2018 high.
  • Elements have turned positive; flip to a bullish bias with 1.1100 as the key short-term pivotal support and a break with an hourly close above 1.1160 reinforces the potential recovery to retest the 31 Dec 2019 swing high of 1.1240.
  • On the other hand, a break with an hourly close below 1.1100 invalidates the bullish scenario for a further slide towards 1.1060/1040 (medium-term ascending trendline from 01 Oct 2019 low).

USD/JPY – Further potential residual push up towards major resistance


  • The pair has broken above the 109.70 minor range resistance in place since 13 Dec 2019 (the upper neutrality zone as per highlighted in our previous report). Flip to bullish bias now in any dips above 109.65 key short-term pivotal support for a further potential residual push up to target the major resistance at 1110.60/70 (former ascending support from 24 Jun 2016 low, 21 May 2019 swing high, secular descending resistance from 05 Jun 2015 high & a Fibonacci expansion/retracement cluster) before a corrective decline materialises.
  • On the other hand, a break with an hourly close below 109.65 invalidates the residual push up scenario for a corrective decline towards the 108.80 near-term support in the first step.    

AUD/USD – Mix elements intact


  • No change; maintain neutrality stance between 0.6930 and 0.6840 (also the pull-back support of the former major descending channel resistance from 03 Dec 2018 high).
  • Only a clearance with an hourly close above 0.6930 revives the bullish tone for push up to retest 0.7030 before targeting 0.7060/7080. On the flipside, a break with an hourly close below 0.6840 sees a further slide to probe the 0.6755 major support (the ascending trendline from 07 Aug 2019 low).

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.