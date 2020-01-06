Daily Forex Technical Strategy Tues 07 Jan

Mix bag with EUR/USD and AUD/USD holding at supports while USD/JPY bears are still lingering around.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 6, 2020 10:46 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

GBP/USD – Bounced towards key short-term resistance zone


click to enlarge chart

  • The pair has staged the expected bounce towards the intermediate resistance of 1.3235 (minor descending trendline from 13 Dec 2019 high & 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the prior slide from 31 Dec 2019 high to 03 Jan 2020 low of 1.3053) with the hourly RSI oscillator that is coming close to an extreme overbought level. (click here for a recap).
  • Maintain bearish bias below 1.3300 short-term pivotal resistance for another round of potential slide to target the near-term supports of 1.3000 and 1.2920 in the first step. However, an hourly close above 1.3300 negates the bearish scenario for a squeeze up to retest the 13 Dec 2019 swing high of 1.3515.  

EUR/USD – Further potential upside remains in progress


click to enlarge chart

  • Last Fri, 03 Jan pull-backed in price action has managed to hold above the 1.1150 short-term pivotal support as per highlighted in our previous report (printed an intraday low of 1.1123) and staged a rebound thereafter from the pull-back support of the former major descending resistance from 24 Sep 2018 high.
  • Maintain bullish bias above an adjusted key short-term pivotal support now at 1.1120 for a further potential push up to retest 1.1240 before targeting the next intermediate resistance of 1.1285 (minor ascending channel resistance & Fibonacci retracement/expansion cluster). However, an hourly close below 1.1115 negates the bearish scenario for a further slide towards the 1.1060/1040 medium-term support.

USD/JPY – Bounced up towards 108.60/95 key short-term resistance


click to enlarge chart

  • The pair has staged bounce of 77 pips from yesterday, 06 Jan low of 107.74 and almost hit the 108.60 intermediate resistance as per highlighted in our previous report. In addition, the hourly RSI oscillator has just retreated from a corresponding descending resistance near the overbought region.
  • Maintain bearish bias below 108.95 short-term pivotal resistance for a potential continuation of the downleg sequence to retest 107.90/75 before targeting 107.60 next in the first step. However, a clearance with an hourly close above 108.95 negates the bearish scenario for a push up to retest the recent 109.70 range resistance.

AUD/USD – Watch the 06930 key short-term support


click to enlarge chart

  • The pair has managed to test and hold at the 0.6930 short-term pivotal support with a hourly RSI oscillator that has managed to exit from its oversold region.
  • Maintain bullish bias and added 0.6965 as an upside trigger level; an hourly close above 0.6965 reinforces the start of a potential upleg to retest 0.7030 before targeting the next intermediate resistance of 0.7060/7080.
  • However, a break with an hourly close below 0.6930 invalidates the bullish scenario for a further slide towards the medium-term support at 0.6835.

Charts are from eSignal


Related tags: EUR GBP Forex USD

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR articles

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rally on Tariff Delay
By:
James Stanley
February 16, 2025 02:00 AM
    Bank notes of different currencies
    EUR/USD Update: Bullish Bias Returns Amid Growing U.S. Dollar Weakness
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    February 14, 2025 07:55 PM
      Bank notes of different currencies
      EUR/USD Forecast: Bullish Momentum Loses Ground Ahead of NFP Release
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 6, 2025 06:06 PM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD Spill as Threat of Trump Tariffs Hits Euro
        By:
        James Stanley
        February 3, 2025 04:13 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.