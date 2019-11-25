Daily Forex Technical Strategy Mon 25 Nov

Further potential USD strength seen in EUR/USD. GBP/USD & AUD/USD while USD/JPY continues to churn.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 25, 2019 3:42 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

EUR/USD – Broke below 1.1050, down move validated


click to enlarge chart

  • The pair has staged a breakdown below the lower limit of the 1.1050 neutrality zone on last Fri, 22 Nov as per highlighted in our previous report (click here for recap).
  • Flip to a bearish bias in any bounces below 1.1050 key short-term pivotal resistance (former minor range support from 20/22 Nov 2019 & the 61.8% retracement of the recent slide from 22 Nov high to today’s 25 Nov Asian session current intraday low of 1.1014) for a further potential push down to target the next near-term supports at 1.0990 and 1.0940 (also the lower boundary of the minor descending channel from 31 Oct 2019 high).
  • However, an hourly close above 1.1055 negates the bearish tone for a push up to retest 1.1090 (minor range top since 06 Nov 2019 high & close to the upper boundary of the minor descending channel).

GBP/USD – Failure bullish flag breakout, minor corrective slide reinstated


click to enlarge chart

  • The pair has broken below the 1.2880 key short-term support that has invalidated the prior minor “bullish flag” breakout triggered on 18 Nov 2019.
  • Flip to bearish bias below 1.2975 key short-term pivotal resistance for a further potential corrective slide to target the next near-term support at 1.2700 (former minor congestion area of 11/16 Oct 2019 & 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the previous rally from 09 Oct low to 21 Oct 2019 high) with maximum limit set at 1.2570.
  • However, a break with an hourly close back above 1.2975 revives the bullish tone for another round of impulsive upleg sequence to target the next intermediate resistance at 1.3210/3240 (3 Apr/03 May 2019 swing high area & Fibonacci expansion).

USD/JPY – Churning remains in progress


click to enlarge chart

  • The pair has continued to churn within the medium-term bearish “Ascending Wedge” range configuration in place since 26 Aug 2019 low with mix elements now.
  • Prefer to turn neutral now between 109.05 and 108.25 where bears need to have a break with an hourly close below 108.25 to trigger a bearish breakdown to target the next supports at 107.90 follow by 106.60 next. On the flipside, an hourly close above 109.05 sees a push up to retest the recent 08 Nov 2019 swing high of 109.50 and even the upper boundary of the Ascending Wedge at 110.25/60 (also the former major ascending support from Jun 2016 low).

AUD/USD – Bearish tone remains intact


click to enlarge chart

  • No change, maintain bearish bias below 0.6845 key short-term pivotal resistance for a retest on the recent 14 Nov 2019 minor swing low area of 0.6770 and a break below it reinforces a further potential drop to target the next near-term support at 0.6720 (09/16 Oct 2019 swing low areas & lower boundary of the minor descending channel in place since 05 Nov 2019 high).
  • However, a clearance with an hourly close above 0.6845 negates the bearish tone for squeeze up to retest 0.6900/6930 (31 Oct/05 Nov 2019 swing high & the major descending channel resistance from 03 Dec 2018 high).

Charts are from eSignal


Related tags: GBP EUR USD Forex

Latest market news

View more
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA falls on weak growth worries
Today 01:24 PM
Crude Oil and Silver Analysis: Commodities Approach Critical Levels
Today 01:12 PM
Gold, silver outlook still positive but in need of fresh bull signals
Today 12:00 PM
GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:30 AM
Demand to drive WTI crude moves with supply-side now accounted for
Today 06:35 AM
Gold stabilises above 2300, open interest plunged last week: COT report
Today 04:52 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP articles

united_kingdom_03
GBPUSD Analysis: Economic Optimism Meets Dovish BOE Outlook
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
May 7, 2024 12:26 PM
    united_kingdom_02
    GBP/USD forecast: Seasonality favours April, particularly from the 8th
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    April 3, 2024 02:49 AM
      united_kingdom_05
      GBP/USD forecast: Bullish breakout faces US inflation test, buying the dip preferred
      By:
      David Scutt
      March 9, 2024 04:00 PM
        Market chart showing uptrend
        GBP/AUD: Scrutiny of RBA, BOE interest rate outlooks generate potential pivot point
        By:
        David Scutt
        October 24, 2023 02:20 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.