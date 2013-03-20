cypriot parliament vote no ahead of the uk budget and fomc 10382013

The single currency languishes around the 1.2900 handle, trading a low of 1.2856 overnight following the overwhelming rejection in the Cypriot Parliament to tax Cypriot […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 20, 2013 4:36 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The single currency languishes around the 1.2900 handle, trading a low of 1.2856 overnight following the overwhelming rejection in the Cypriot Parliament to tax Cypriot depositors. Of its 56 members, 36 voted no, with the remaining 20 abstaining from the vote with rumours following that the Cypriot finance minister had tendered his resignation. Cypriot banks are now likely to remain closed now until next week as the Cypriot parliament looks to rehash the classic Greek drama of 2012.

The event calendar today has all the hallmarks of high volatility, with the Cypriot headlines likely to dominate but it’s a big day for the not so proud pound and the US dollar. This morning at 9.30am GMT UK jobs data will be released, with the unemployment rate looking to remain unchanged at 4.7% and claimant count looking to have increased by 5k following the 12.5k increase last month. More importantly, the MPC minutes will be revealed at the same time with the market looking to see if the recent stronger services PMI data has changed the voting pattern with a 7-2 vote likely to see GBP rally with a closer 5-4 outcome to appease the bears. The UK chancellor will then take centre stage at 12.30pm GMT, with the markets awaiting his post budget speech following media speculation that  ‘cabin boy George’ will give incoming BoE governor Mark Carney a new remit heading down the Fed’s path of fiscal targeting.

The day will then conclude with the FOMC decision followed by a press conference by Fed Chairman Bernanke. The consensus is that the FOMC will not alter the pace of QE with the market looking for signs of optimism about the economic outlook following the recent robust data releases.

Japan are celebrating equinox day but tomorrow the new BoJ governor will be holding his first press conference, with the market expecting an announcement on new aggressive policy measures.

 


EUR/USD

Supports 1.2800-1.2710-1.2660 | Resistance 1.2925-1.2965-1.3000


USD/JPY

Supports 94.80-94.05-93.70 | Resistance 95.80-96.30-97.20


GBP/USD

Supports 1.4980-1.4925-1.4835 | Resistance 1.5125-1.5220-1.5280

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.