Cushing data boosts oil price

It’s been a relatively subdued session this morning in Asia. Even the release of the second edition of the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) weekly jobs data that implies almost 1 million Australians have lost their jobs, failed to imprint on the AUDUSD.

Possibly supporting the AUDUSD and other risk assets was a comment from Deputy national security adviser Matthew Pottinger, that the United States was not considering ‘punitive measures’ against China over its handling of the coronavirus, contradicting previous comments from the Trump administration.

May 5, 2020 2:00 AM

It’s been a relatively subdued session this morning in Asia. Even the release of the second edition of the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) weekly jobs data that implies almost 1 million Australians have lost their jobs, failed to imprint on the AUDUSD.

Possibly supporting the AUDUSD and other risk assets was a comment from Deputy national security adviser Matthew Pottinger, that the United States was not considering ‘punitive measures’ against China over its handling of the coronavirus, contradicting previous comments from the Trump administration.

Also supporting risk sentiment, a further stabilisation in key commodity prices overnight as the front month (June) West Texas Intermediate oil futures contract closed back above U.S$20/bbl.

More importantly, the July futures contract which is where most of the volume is now going through as traders look to avoid a repeat of last month’s chaotic price action into the expiry of the May contract, closed at U.S$22.78 /bbl and is trading another 5.79% higher today, at U.S$24.09/bbl.

The catalyst for the rally, news that inventories at Cushing (the largest oil-storage tank farm in the world and responsible for about 13% of total U.S. storage) rose only 1.88mb last week, the smallest increase since mid-March, providing encouraging signs that the required rebalancing between supply and demand is now underway.

Attention now turns to tomorrow morning's API data (6.30 am Sydney time) and the official EIA data due early Thursday morning.

Given the strong correlation between Cushing numbers and the EIA’s reports, this week could see the earliest confirmation that a medium term low is in place for oil and that a modest recovery is underway.

The technical picture is supportive of this idea. As can be seen on the chart below there is a five-wave decline in place from the U.S$62.95 high to last month's U.S$17.27 low. After a 5 wave decline, a countertrend rally is expected and this idea is supported by the emergence of bullish divergence via the RSI indicator at the U.S$17.27 low.

In summary, while medium term support at U.S$17.27 holds basis the July contract, allow for prices to make further gains towards short term resistance U.S$26.40/50 region.

Cushing data boosts oil price

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 5th of May 2020. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags: Oil

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Oil articles

Oil_rig
US-Russia-Ukraine Tensions Lift Oil and Gold
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
February 19, 2025 09:43 AM
    Congress building
    Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ muted after retail sales drop
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 14, 2025 02:49 PM
      Oil_rig
      Oil Slips to $70, Gold Struggles to Confirm $3000
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      February 13, 2025 08:13 AM
        united_kingdom_05
        GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        February 12, 2025 09:12 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.