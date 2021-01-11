Currency pair of the week XAUUSD Gold

Markets don’t like uncertainty. When there is uncertainty, investors buy gold.

January 11, 2021 9:14 AM

Currency pair of the week: XAU/USD (Gold)

Markets don’t like uncertainty.  When there is uncertainty, investors buy gold.  Many of the uncertainties that have been surrounding the markets towards the end of the year have been lifted.  Joe Biden won the US Presidential election and will become the 46th President of the United States on January 20th.  Last week, President Trump also begrudgingly conceded the election and said there will be a smooth transition of power.   In addition, with Democrats winning the remaining 2 contests for US Senate last week,  we now know that the Democrats will not only continue to enjoy a majority in the House of Representatives, but they will also control the Senate.  The Brexit saga has also ended.  Although it came down to the wire, a deal has been agreed and the uncertainty of a no-Brexit deal has been lifted. 

As some risks to the markets have come to an end, others are still around. One of the largest  uncertainties that remains is that of the coronavirus.  The UK is still struggling to control the virus, with lockdowns in place until mid-February.  London is also looking at taking even more stringent actions.  The US continues to grapple with higher daily new cases.  In some states, such as California and Arizona, some hospitals are nearing capacity and continued restrictions remain in place.  Tokyo has gone into a State of Emergency.  And on Monday, even China reported its highest number of new cases in over five months, forcing some northern providences into lockdown.  However, with vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca being approved by more and more countries almost daily, the race is on to distribute the vaccines and slow the spread of the virus. 

With the reduced uncertainties in the markets and vaccine help on the way, are markets looking ahead to higher inflation?  Higher taxes in the US under the new administration and comments from Fed’s Harker, that the Fed may begin paring bond purchases before the end of the year, may have traders looking ahead.  The increase in bond yields last week would suggest they could be.   In the recent Week Ahead, we noted that 10-year yields rose above 1.00% to their highest levels since the pandemic began.  With rising interest rates came a sell off in gold.  This may continue in the short-term, but one also needs to wonder if the bond market is getting too ahead of itself?

XAU/USD has been moving lower in a downward sloping channel since putting in all-time highs on August 7th.  It had reached the 50% retracement of the March 19th low to the August 7th high on December 1st , near 1763.  Price held the bottom trendline of the downward sloping channel and bounced.

Source: Tradingivew, City Index

On a 240-minute timeframe, price put in a false breakout above the downward sloping channel on the first trading day of the year and hit horizontal resistance near 1960.  Last week. price then broke lower back into the channel and sold off aggressively, forming a pennant.  If price does break lower out of the pennant formation, the target is the going to be near the bottom channel trendline between 1730 and 1740.  If must first pass through the horizontal support at 1763.  Support below there is the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from the previously mentioned timeframe bear 1692.  Horizontal resistance above is at 1877 and near 1900, which is also the upper trendline of the channel on the daily timeframe.  Note that the RSI is moving back into neutral territory as price consolidates.  This may indicate price is setting up for another move lower.

Source: Tradingivew, City Index

There are a host of Fed speakers this week, including Fed Chairman Powell on Thursday.  Traders need to watch for comments regarding the future of monetary stimulus.  In addition, vaccine headlines need to be watched see how the rollout is moving.  If there are supply disruptions or more “red tape”, it could lead to more risk of the virus continuing to worsen. These will be risks added to or reduced to the market and will affect the price movement of gold!

Learn more about gold and silver trading opportunities.

  


Related tags: Currency pair of the week

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Currency pair of the week articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
EUR/USD outlook: Currency Pair of the Week – February 18, 2025
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 18, 2025 12:00 PM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    GBP/USD Forecast: Currency Pair of the Week – February 10, 2025
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 10, 2025 01:00 PM
      Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
      GBP/USD forecast: Tariffs, US jobs and BoE rate decision in focus – Currency Pair of the Week
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 3, 2025 01:00 PM
        Forex trading
        EUR/USD Forecast: Currency Pair of the Week - January 13, 2025
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 13, 2025 04:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.