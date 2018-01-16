Cryptocurrency bloodbath

January 16, 2018 8:44 AM
Today’s small gain in the dollar or the fall in the pound following the publication of UK inflation data was nothing compared to the sell-off in crypto currencies. Bitcoin was down some 15% while Ripple had shed 30% at one stage. Cyptos have been held back in recent days amid increasing levels of scrutiny from regulators, most notably in South Korea, where the government is planning to clamp down on trading in virtual currencies. The justice ministry is apparently working on a bill to ban cryptocurrency trading through exchanges. If the bill is eventually passed by the National Assembly it would be very bad news given that South Korea is the world’s third-largest market for cryptocurrencies. The uncertainty is weighing on investor sentiment. However suggestions that this is the start of the demise of cryptos is very premature.

This uncertainty is reflected in price action, with Bitcoin trading near the lower end of its wide range. The key support that needs to hold on a closing basis is at 11400, a level which previously support and resistance. If BTC/USD breaks below this level then it could very easily drop to the next psychologically-important level of $10K next. Below that, the next support comes in at 8350, which was previously a resistance level. Meanwhile resistance comes in at 12800, last week’s low, followed by 13430, the low of the doji candle from Monday. If these levels break then Bitcoin will likely go above this week’s opening price level of 13648, which, if realised, would be a bullish outcome, particularly if the most recent swing high at 13495 is also taken out. 

