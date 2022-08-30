Crude oil: WTI reversing yesterday’s surge, OPEC+ on tap next week

With most producers already operating at or above capacity and growing signs that the global economy may be slowing, some reduction of supply is looking increasingly likely in the coming months...

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
August 30, 2022 3:42 PM
Oil extraction
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Oil bulls were exuberant yesterday when the price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude surged over 4% to its highest level of the month. They’re understandably less enthused that prices are falling 4% to completely unwind yesterday’s gains and leave the benchmark trading roughly in the middle of the monthly range at $93.00 as we go to press.

Part of yesterday’s gain was driven by fears of supply disruptions on headlines of violent clashes in Iraq, but today’s news that the conflicts are primarily in Baghdad, far from the main oil hub of Basra, have reduced those concerns for the moment. While the political situation in Iraq remains tenuous, the country’s most important export continues to flow.

More generally, oil traders are looking ahead to next week’s OPEC+ meeting after Saudi Arabia warned that the group could look to reduce production especially as Iranian oil starts to hit the market. With most producers already operating at or above capacity and growing signs that the global economy may be slowing, some reduction of supply is looking increasingly likely in the coming months.

Technical view: WTI Crude Oil (US OIL)

Looking at the daily chart of WTI over the last year, prices found support at the October/November 2021 highs in the $85.00 area a couple weeks back, bouncing to break out of their 10-week bearish channel. Now, the commodity is finding resistance at the confluence of its 50- and 100-day EMA in the $97.00-$98.00 area.

Between end-of-month flows and Friday’s highly-anticipated NFP report, we wouldn’t be surprised to see prices consolidate near current levels for the next couple days. Looking out toward next week, more explicit comments from OPEC+ leaders on reducing supply could push oil prices back toward psychological resistance at $100.00, whereas a lack of fresh comments on that front could drive WTI back below $90.00.

FXUSOIL08302022

Source: TradingView, StoneX

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: WTI Crude Oil OPEC Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest WTI articles

Oil_rig
Crude oil forecast: Could WTI rebound despite large crude stocks build?
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 12, 2025 04:08 PM
    Research
    Gold is just $65 away from its $3k milestone, Crude oil bulls return
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 10, 2025 10:37 PM
      Oil_rig
      WTI crude oil is down, but not out
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 5, 2025 11:02 PM
        Oil_rig
        Crude oil turns lower as Mexican tariffs delayed
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 3, 2025 04:30 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.