Crude Oil Week Ahead: 4-year Support, G-20 Meeting, Flash PMIs

Crude Oil Week Ahead: Crude oil prices face mounting pressures between clean energy transitions, geopolitical risks, and surplus concerns for 2025. Prices are now testing a critical 4-year support zone, challenging the continuation of the broader downtrend.

Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
November 17, 2024 1:00 PM
Oil refinery
Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Key Events

  • Oil ends the second week of November on a bearish note, down nearly 8% from monthly highs
  • The IEA forecasts a 2025 surplus exceeding 1 million barrels per day (bpd)
  • Chinese economic data remains weak, marking six consecutive months of declining oil consumption
  • Global transitions to electric vehicles and renewables further pressure oil demand, with insights expected from Monday’s G20 meetings
  • OPEC and IEA reports reinforce bearish oil outlooks for 2025
  • Middle East conflicts persist, amplifying supply disruption risks
This image will only appear on cityindex websites!

Get our exclusive guide to oil trading in Q4 2024

Balancing 2024 Upside Risks with 2025 Downside Concerns

As the global energy transition accelerates, declining Chinese oil demand and US fracking deregulations are intensifying bearish pressures on oil prices for 2025. Investors are hedging for both upside and downside risks: call options hedge geopolitical instability and potential supply disruptions in 2024, while put options reflect concerns over 2025 oversupply and lower demand.

OPEC Monthly Report

Highlights For the fourth consecutive month, OPEC has cut its demand growth forecasts, reducing 2024 estimates from 1.93 to 1.82 million bpd and 2025 projections from 1.64 to 1.54 million bpd. Overproduction by Iraq and Russia, alongside weak oil prices, has delayed planned production increases. OPEC’s production quotas will be reviewed during the December 1 meeting, and any quota increases for 2025 could further pressure prices downward.

Middle East Risks

Oil prices remain at a critical juncture, balanced between potential ceasefire agreements and ongoing supply disruption risks. A resolution on the horizon would allow oil to comfortably proceed with its downtrend below its 4-year support at 64. Conversely, persistent supply disruptions may sustain price consolidation above this key support level, extending volatility into late 2024.

Technical Analysis: Quantifying Uncertainties

Crude Oil Week Ahead: 3 Day Time Frame – Log Scale

Crude Oil Technical Analysis

Source: Tradingview

Oil’s consolidation pattern hints at a potential head-and-shoulders continuation above the 64-support level, but the breakout remains uncertain. The price hovers near the mid-channel trendline within a primary downtrend channel dating back to 2023 highs.

This critical support zone, coupled with geopolitical risks and potential supply disruptions, poses challenges to the downtrend’s continuation.

• Upside Risks: Unless a firm breakout below the 64-support occurs, resistance levels remain at 72.30 and 76, with further extensions to 80 and 84 if the trend persists.

• Downside Risks: A decisive breakout below 64, consistent with the 2025 bearish outlook, could push prices to initial support at 60-58, with a secondary support zone at 49.

— Written by Razan Hilal, CMT – on X: @Rh_waves

Related tags: Crude Oil PMI Middle East Commodities Week ahead

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Oil refinery
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Are Upside Hedging Risks Fading?
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
February 16, 2025 02:00 PM
    Oil_rig
    Crude oil forecast: Could WTI rebound despite large crude stocks build?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 12, 2025 04:08 PM
      Market chart
      Oil and Gold Rise on Trump's Negotiation Tactics
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      February 11, 2025 07:32 AM
        Oil extraction
        Crude Oil Update: WTI Recovers After Three Weeks of Losses
        By:
        Julian Pineda, CFA
        February 10, 2025 04:45 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.