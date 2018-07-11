Crude oil slumps

Brent and WTI have recently stalled around key long-term levels at $80 and $75 respectively as participants weigh risks of potential correction amid outlook for supply increases

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 11, 2018 1:11 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

This morning saw Brent and WTI oil prices turn negative on the week. Both oil contracts have recently stalled around key long-term and psychologically-important levels at $80 and $75 respectively as market participants weigh the risks of a potential correction in prices. That’s because supply of crude oil is set to rise. For one thing, Libyan oil supply is set to return and export operations will be back to “normal levels within the next few hours.” That’s what the nation’s state oil company said earlier as four key export terminals, which have been handed back by rival factions in the east, are set to re-open. Some 800,000 barrels of oil per day will be exported again and this should calm fears of a growing oil shortage in the market. Meanwhile, more output is expected from the OPEC to hit the market as we head further into the second half of this year, most notably from Saudi Arabia, the cartel’s de facto leader.

In the afternoon, WTI oil prices briefly spiked higher before turning lower again after the US Department of Energy reported the biggest weekly crude inventory drawdown since 2016 at 12.6 million barrels. On top of this, crude stocks at Cushing fell by a good 2.1 million barrels. Clearly, demand for gasoline (as indicated by a 0.7 million weekly drawdown here) during the driving season is continuing to weigh on stockpiles. It remains to be seen however how much further US oil stockpiles will go down by given that China is unlikely to purchase oil from the US due to the ongoing trade spat between the two economic powerhouses. If anything, China will probably continue purchasing oil from Iran, in a bid to undermine Trump’s influence. Meanwhile with Libyan oil production set to return and as noted above OPEC output set to rise, oil prices may struggle to go further higher in near term outlook. Indeed, the OPEC itself expects non-OPEC supply to rise more robustly in 2019 than it had previously anticipated. It also expects the growth in oil demand to slowdown next year to 1.45 million barrels per day compared to the growth of 1.65 million bpd this year.

WTI makes bearish formation

WTI has now broken below support at $72.60 and this has tilt the bias in bears’ favour. If it holds below $72.60 now, this could lead to further technical selling pressure, paving the way for a subsequent drop towards the bullish trend and support at around $69.35 next. However, if the buyers defend their ground and prices go back above broken supports at $73.00 and $73.70 (levels which “should” provide resistance) then a return to $75.00 would not come as major surprise. In any case, we can’t see prices going significantly higher without a sizeable correction first.

In fact, the higher time frame weekly chart of WTI shows an even scarier picture for it has turned lower from a long-term broken support level i.e. $75 and formed a spinning top pattern there last week. Also supporting the bearish case here is the fact that the momentum indictor Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been in a state of negative divergence with prices, with the RSI making lower highs despite oil prices making a series of higher highs. This divergence clearly indicate that the bullish momentum may be fading, which is significant as oil has now respected resistance.



Related tags: Crude Oil

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Oil refinery
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
By:
Yesterday 02:00 PM
    Oil refinery
    Crude Oil Week Ahead: Are Upside Hedging Risks Fading?
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 16, 2025 02:00 PM
      Oil_rig
      Crude oil forecast: Could WTI rebound despite large crude stocks build?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 12, 2025 04:08 PM
        Market chart
        Oil and Gold Rise on Trump's Negotiation Tactics
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        February 11, 2025 07:32 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.